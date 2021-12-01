Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works. Just hours after an enticing interview was released, Tom Holland himself offered a response.

Tom Holland reacts to new Spider-Man trilogy

Earlier in the week, producer Amy Pascal seemingly confirmed a new trilogy of movies in an interview with Fandango. Here’s the full quote, which sounds fairly definitive:

This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies. Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.

Hours later, The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Sony insiders who stated that there are not any official plans for a new trilogy. Pascal might have jumped the gun, but we’d also be shocked if Holland bowed out after No Way Home. After all, he’s one of the MCU’s biggest stars.

With that in mind, we head to France, where Tom Holland and his co-star Zendaya recently appeared on the French talk show Quotidien. During the chat, the host pointedly asked Holland about the news regarding three more Spider-Man movies. “Next question,” Holland said.

But the host wouldn’t let it go, and so Holland provided the following soundbite:

Listen, all I’ll say is we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about. I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to mean. But it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead, and as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.

How long will Tom Holland be Spider-Man?

At the very least, it doesn’t sound like Holland plans on leaving the role any time soon. Tom Holland first donned the Spidey suit in Captain America: Civil War, where he joined Tony Stark’s team to battle against Captain America. A year later, he returned in his first solo movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming. It was actually four years in a row that Holland popped up in a Marvel movie. The others were Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

We now have some evidence that Holland will return for at least three more movies. This suggests that the actor could remain in the role for much of the next decade. That would be far longer than Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield inhabited the role on screen combined.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release in theaters in the US on December 17th, 2021.