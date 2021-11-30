Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets on eBay are selling for thousands of dollars

The Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets preorders kicked off early on Cyber Monday, with several websites going down after facing massive traffic from fans eager to score early access to the movie. No Way Home opens on December 17th, while early screenings take place on Thursday, December 16th. But it’s not just Spider-Man fans who bought tickets early on Monday. Scalpers also got in on the action, scoring tickets they intended to flip for a profit. That’s somewhat understandable given the massive interest in the movie. But some of these No Way Home tickets are going for thousands of dollars on websites like eBay.

No Way Home preorder madness

The interest in the newest Spider-Man movie is comparable to Avengers: Endgame, although the context is much different. The world has been fighting a terrible pandemic for the past couple of years. The novel coronavirus impacted everything we consider to be “normal” activities, including going to the movies.

Theaters reopened in 2021 as vaccines became available. But up until a few months ago, we weren’t sure that No Way Home would make its December 17th release date. Moreover, just as preorders for Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man film kicked off, the world learned of a new COVID variant dubbed Omicron that’s even more infectious than Delta. That might deter people from going to the movies, No Way Home premiere included.

That said, Spider-Man fans flocked to preorder tickets online on Monday, indicating that many people intend to see the film in a theater as soon as it launches. If you can’t find decent seats for the December 16th or 17th showings, there’s always eBay to check out. But you’ll pay a massive premium for those tickets.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere tickets on eBay

One thing that we’ve witnessed with movie releases during the pandemic is the significant decline in sales between the opening weekend and the second weekend. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in a different league and will likely sell well in the weeks following the premiere. But some people will desperately want to see the film on opening night, or during the first weekend.

We hadn’t seen this level of excitement in an MCU movie since Endgame more than two years ago. That’s because, like Endgame, this movie is very special. It’s going to be the first live-action Spider-verse film in Marvel and Sony’s history. On top of that, everyone knows the film’s biggest spoiler. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will join Tom Holland in No Way Home.

That’s probably why scalpers are asking anywhere between a few hundred to a few thousand dollars for No Way Home tickets on eBay.

People have been posting screenshots of eBay auctions left and right on social media. The scalpers are selling tickets to shows that are otherwise sold out in specific areas. Some people are bidding on the more affordable ticket auctions.

But there’s at least one eBay listing that sells a single No Way Home ticket for at least $10,000. The list price is $15,000, according to the eBay listing (image above). A similarly priced listing says that someone already purchased one ticket for the same asking price, $10,000.

Separately, there’s an eBay listing that asks $24,000 OBO for 10 No Way Home tickets.