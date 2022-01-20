This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

“WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.”

This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can stream it? The US distribution rights were actually acquired by Hulu. Meaning, you’ll need a subscription to the latter service to watch the movie stateside.

And there it is! My directorial debut MOTHER/ANDROID is finally available on @netflix outside of the US! Making movies is insane and I am extremely thankful and proud that I got to make such a personal first film. New teaser below… I hope you enjoy… #MotherAndroid 🤖 pic.twitter.com/rBUOErOU4J — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) January 7, 2022

According to the synopsis from Hulu’s press site, the Mother/Android movie is set in the near future and follows Moretz’s character and her boyfriend on “their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence.

“Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land — a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.”

The ratings, unfortunately, have not been kind to this one. The Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, for example, currently stands at a pretty bad 30% (based on 33 reviews). The audience score is even worse. It’s sitting right now at 24%, based on more than 250 user ratings.

Social media, meanwhile, is also interesting to look at for this one. Because while movies that get scores that bad sometimes come and go with a whimper? This one has both intense critics — as well as fans.

I just finished watching Mother/Android and now I just feel depressed…#MotherAndroid #netflixandchill pic.twitter.com/LQgO3WUpiJ — Liz Butcher (@lunaloveliz) January 8, 2022

As noted above, the Mother/Android movie has generated a flood of pretty strong reactions from social media users. Some viewers are warning people not to watch the movie, while others are confessing how strongly it affected them.

“Shouldn’t have watched this film,” one Twitter user lamented. Chimed in another Twitter user: “I was not mentally prepared for the ending of Mother/Android.”

And the different reactions keep coming:

Mother/Android on Netflix was weird & not in the best of ways. I usually don't like trash talking films or TV shows but yikes that was pointless & focused way too little on the androids & more of them walking around & doing absolutely nothing. pic.twitter.com/MVJQOKHWS3 — Sashana Bennett (@That_Bennett_96) January 18, 2022

I mean what a devastating performance by Chloe Grace Moretz 👏 but I've cried just looking at my own baby son today. I'm not over this. #motherandroid pic.twitter.com/zTRhufGgag — Fan. 🌻 (@annieedgar) January 14, 2022

Mother/Android is just The Colony for people who like Starship Troopers pic.twitter.com/SO7FgCJ3co — ForPeopleWhoLike (@XIsJustYBot) January 17, 2022

As we said, though, this movie has certainly been crushing it for Netflix on a global basis. For the week ending January 16? The Mother/Android movie garnered more than 23 million hours of viewing time on Netflix. And it’s been on the streamer’s Top 10 movies list for two weeks now, since its release last month.

There are only two other movies ahead of Mother/Android on the latest Top 10 list. And both of them were monster releases for Netflix.

Sitting at #1 for the week is Brazen, with more than 45 million hours viewed. Starring Alyssa Milano, this one has been described as basically what you’d get if you crossed Fifty Shades of Grey with a murder mystery. That’s the snappy tease given about the film from Glamour, which added: “It’s bonkers. You’ll love it.”

Coming in at #2? Don’t Look Up, with more than 28 million hours viewed.