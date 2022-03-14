This big Deadpool 3 leak is great news for Marvel fans

It finally feels like the Deadpool 3 release date is getting closer and closer. After years of waiting to see how Marvel will incorporate this beloved character into the massive MCU storyline, we might soon get official news about the project.

Ryan Reynolds has been teasing Deadpool 3 for a few years now. But he said recently that we’d have more concrete news about the next sequel soon. And we already have a new report that gives us the names of the Deadpool 3 director and writers. Just as expected, it should be great news for fans, assuming Marvel confirms it. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Will there be a Deadpool 3?

That’s the question fans had from the moment they walked out of Deadpool 2 in 2018. Long story short, yes, there will be a Deadpool 3 movie and it’ll be part of the MCU.

The first two installments were hugely successful, and Disney was already in the process of buying Fox. The purchase concluded in mid-March 2019, long after the Deadpool 2 premiere. At the time, the world was still waiting for Avengers: Endgame to come out.

Only in July of that year did Marvel confirm its initial Phase 4 roster of movies and TV shows. And there was no mention of Deadpool 3 on the list.

Disney confirmed that it would continue to tell Deadpool stories without altering the character for the MCU. But it never revealed the Deadpool 3 release date.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige still hasn’t announced the third installment in the series despite those confirmations. And, until recently, all Reynolds did was troll fans about Deadpool 3. The actor never specified when the film might start shooting. That’s the kind of announcement reserved for Marvel.

Deadpool 3 director and writers have leaked

Feige & Co. have yet to introduce any MCU movies and TV shows beyond what’s already official. But The Hollywood Reporter has learned the names of the Deadpool 3 director and writers ahead of Marvel’s announcement.

The release date is still a mystery. But having these names out indicates that Deadpool 3 is getting closer to production.

Assuming the information is accurate, Shawn Levy is the man tasked with directing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. The two already collaborated successfully on two action/comedies that you might be familiar with. One is Disney’s Free Guy, which hit theaters last summer. The second is The Adam Project, a Netflix original that premiered this past Friday.

We’ve been expecting all along for Levy to continue to work together with Reynolds, especially when it comes to Deadpool 3.

The report also says that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are working on the new Deadpool script. They wrote the first two movies, so their addition to the project isn’t surprising either. However, sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin previously worked on the scripts as well.

Again, Marvel has yet to confirm these details. And there’s no telling when Marvel will announce the Deadpool 3 cast and crew.

We can assume that the film’s release date announcement will be part of a bigger MCU event. Marvel has to share more details about Blade and Fantastic Four. We also don’t yet have a clear Disney Plus schedule for 2023 for the MCU. But we have no idea when such a Marvel event will happen.

What we do know is that Marvel has set five release dates for mysterious untitled MCU projects. One of them is in 2023, and four others are planned for 2024. That’s to say that Deadpool 3 could be one of the MCU movies Disney has slotted into one of those five release dates.

Since THR says Reese and Wernick are already working on the script, we can assume that production will start in the not-too-distant future.