These are the last 12 new Netflix releases of 2022

Netflix, like the rest of us, is preparing to turn the page on 2022 and say goodbye to another year of streaming supremacy. Before we move into 2023, though, we still have a few more days of new Netflix releases to enjoy, including shows like The Circle as well as the film White Noise — the final remaining Netflix original movie hitting the streamer between now and New Year’s Eve.
Netflix new releases this week
Below, we’ve included the rundown of Netflix’s new releases that will debut on the service each day through the end of this week. Just a few days left to go, and then it’s on to a new year that will include new seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, and much more.
Netflix new releases streaming today
- 7 Women and a Murder 🇮🇹— NETFLIX FILM
- A Night at the Kindergarten 🇵🇱— NETFLIX FILM
- The Circle: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Stuck with You 🇫🇷— NETFLIX FILM
New releases streaming December 29
- Brown and Friends 🇰🇷— NETFLIX FAMILY
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
New releases streaming December 30
- Alpha Males 🇪🇸— NETFLIX SERIES
- Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Secrets of Summer: Season 2 🇦🇷— NETFLIX FAMILY
- White Noise — NETFLIX FILM
New releases streaming December 31
- Best of Stand Up 2022 — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Lady Voyeur 🇧🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
If you need more ideas for what to watch than the Netflix new releases above, you can also check out our curated weekend guide of new titles that debuted in recent days. We’ve also already prepared a snapshot of what’s coming to Netflix starting in January, so you can get a jump on deciding what forthcoming new releases you’d like to add to your watch list.