Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Netflix Releases Apple Watch Deals No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals Apple Discontinued Products 2022 Upcoming Marvel Movies
Home Entertainment Movies

The Pale Blue Eye, Netflix’s first major movie of 2023, arrives this weekend

Andy Meek
By
Published Jan 4th, 2023 9:19PM EST
The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix
Image: Scott Garfield/Netflix

Netflix’s 2023 movie release slate gets underway in earnest this week, with a spooky new Christian Bale-led murder mystery — The Pale Blue Eye — set to arrive on the streaming giant this Friday.

The film, from director Scott Cooper, got a limited theatrical run that kicked off towards the end of December. It boasts a cast that also includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, and Harry Melling, and it’s based on the novel of the same name by author Louis Bayard.

The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale

The story is set around West Point in 1830, and Bale plays a world-weary detective hired to investigate the death of a cadet. The other cadets remain unhelpful and tight-lipped, so Bale’s detective turns for help to an as-yet-unknown young man by the name of Edgar Allan Poe.

From Netflix’s official synopsis:

“In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry.”

We should add that The Pale Blue Eye is also one of the highest-profile Netflix releases set for this month, a period during which the streamer’s subscribers will also get big new titles like Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, That ’90s Show, and Fauda Season 4.

Ratings and reviews

Critics and audiences who’ve checked out the new movie so far, meanwhile, have given it generally decent marks.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Pale Blue Eye currently enjoys a strong 74% audience score, as well as a 66% score from critics. “Superb acting,” raves one of those viewers on the review site. “Harry Melling is exceptional. A perfect mystery for those who enjoyed Shutter Island, The Revenant, and moody dark mysteries.”

Don't Miss: Best Netflix originals coming in January 2023

This article talks about:

Andy Meek
Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News