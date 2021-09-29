Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ release date announced for Disney Plus

HomeEntertainmentTV Shows
September 29th, 2021 at 12:29 PM
By
Boba Fett release date

When Disney Plus launched in late 2019, The Mandalorian was one of the few reasons to subscribe to the service. (Unless you were a parent, in which case the thousands of animated shows and movies were probably enough.) The Star Wars spinoff series returned to rave reviews in 2020 for its second season as well, dominating the streaming charts once again. But while Star Wars carried Disney Plus early on, 2021 has been the year of Marvel shows. With WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel has taken over the streaming service this year. Of course, 2021 isn’t over, and Star Wars will make its mark with The Book of Boba Fett, which finally has a release date.

If you want to sign up for Disney Plus to watch Star Wars shows and movies, head to this page.

Don't Miss: Amazing deals for Prime members only, $199 Roomba, $59 2K camera drone, $29 rainfall shower head, more

The Book of Boba Fett release date revealed

On Wednesday, Disney and Lucasfilm announced that The Book of Boba Fett will debut on December 29th. If you watched The Mandalorian season 2 last year and stayed through the credits of the finale, you saw a short teaser for this spinoff of a spinoff. Temuera Morrison will fill the helmet of the titular bounty hunter. He will once again be joined by Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand).

If you’d like to know more about The Book of Boba Fett, here’s the official synopsis for the show:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Here’s the full key art poster for The Book of Boba Fett that Disney shared on Wednesday:

Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett
The Book of Boba Fett key art poster. Image source: Disney

What’s next for Star Wars on Disney Plus?

We still don’t know when to expect the third season of The Mandalorian. That said, the coming months should be increasingly busy for the Star Wars universe. In addition to more Mandalorian, Disney is also deep in production on shows following characters Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both shows should arrive at some point in 2022. There are at least two other Mandalorian spinoffs in the works as well: Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. Those are likely further out. If you’re too impatient to wait for any of those releases, Star Wars: Visions is now streaming on Disney Plus. The animated shorts represent some of the best Star Wars storytelling in recent years outside of The Clone Wars.

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information