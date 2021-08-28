Marvel’s biggest surprise in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ might soon be confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave Marvel fans a thrilling ride this week. The first teaser trailer leaked on Sunday evening, and then Sony and Marvel released the official version a day later. The trailer then broke Avengers: Endgame’s viewership record for the first day after release. Fans kept watching the Spider-Man footage in search of hidden clues. As with most Marvel trailers, the No Way Home teaser is misleading. Sony and Marvel aren’t ready to spill all of the film’s secrets, especially the big spoiler that we’re pretty sure we already know. But a new rumor suggests that Sony and Marvel might soon confirm that big No Way Home surprise.

The big No Way Home surprise

Marvel is acutely aware that fans overanalyze everything it produces, and that includes trailers. That’s why the footage we see and the dialogue we hear in these trailers is cut in such a way to prevent us from seeing secrets hiding in plain sight. We already showed you how five of the Sinister Six villains are hiding in plain sight in the trailer. You just have to know where to look for them.

Sony and Marvel only showed one of them: Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. That’s because Molina confirmed months ago that he would be returning to the Spider-Man universe. The actor teased the multiversal aspect of the movie and explained the connection to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2.

Sony and Marvel also heavily teased the Green Goblin, although we didn’t see Willem Dafoe on screen. That’s who we expect to play Norman Osborn in the MCU, though we’ve received no official confirmation from the actor. Lizard, Electro, and Sandman teases appear as well, but they’re not nearly as evident as the Green Goblin tease.

The trailer doesn’t show us the Spider-Man variants that we expect to see alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to show up in No Way Home.

We shouldn’t be surprised to find that some of the scenes in the trailer will look different in the final cut. It might not always be Tom Holland’s Spidey on screen, as the trailer leads us to believe.

When will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in a trailer?

A No Way Home rumor claimed that both Maguire and Garfield will appear in the second trailer. With more than three months left until the premiere, it’s unclear when Sony and Marvel will release new trailers. Or how many of them will follow the teaser.

Industry insider Mikey Sutton says that the plan is to reveal the big Spider-Man 3 spoiler gradually via upcoming trailers.

Sony and Marvel will show the actors in the following trailers rather than leaving the Maguire and Garfield reveals for the movie experience. Apparently, Kevin Feige wanted to leave the former Spider-Man actors out of the first trailer. That’s even though Sony is in complete control of the marketing efforts for No Way Home.

The current plan is to have Garfield appear in the second trailer. That’s also when we’ll see Jamie Foxx appear as Electro. The two characters fought off in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Showing the two of them in the second Spider-Man 3 trailer would make plenty of sense.

The final trailer will drop closer to opening day. An insider told Sutton that’s when Maguire’s Spider-Man will arrive. “It has the money shot. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fighting the Sinister Six alongside his predecessors, Maguire and Garfield,” the person said.

The No Way Home surprise was ruined long ago

Knowing Maguire and Garfield are coming back to their Spider-Man roles won’t make No Way Home any less exciting. Just earlier this week, we saw purported No Way Home set photos showing the two actors together in Spider-Man suits. And Sony already confirmed an image of Garfield’s Spider-Man that could only have come from the No Way Home set.

As always with leaks, we can’t tell you whether there’s any truth to Sutton’s scoop. But what’s clear is that Sony and Marvel’s big No Way Home surprise has been ruined for months. Fans already know three Spider-Man variants will appear in the film, facing off against six big villains. That doesn’t ruin the film experience, as we’ve told you before.

Keeping this surprise secret for a big reveal in theaters would have been a fantastic accomplishment for Sony and Marvel. But now that it’s out, it certainly makes sense to exploit it during the marketing window. That means having Maguire and Garfield into the upcoming No Way Home trailers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home still has a December 17th release date, a detail Sony kept in the teaser trailer.