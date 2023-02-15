Stream 2 of this year’s Oscar-nominated documentaries right now on HBO Max

The category that I’m probably going to have my eye on the most during the Oscars 2023 ceremony on March 12 isn’t one of the biggies like Best Picture or Best Actor. Partly because the nominees this year include one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my life, I actually can’t wait to see how the Best Documentary category shakes out this year. It’s jam-packed this time around with some pretty stellar, unforgettable titles — two of which are available to stream right now on HBO Max.

Best Documentary hopefuls streaming on HBO Max

The favorite that I alluded to above is Navalny, which follows the attempted murder of and activism of anti-corruption Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. It’s a documentary from filmmaker Daniel Roher that blew me away so much when I attended a limited screening last year that I had to go back the very next night to see it one more time, something I’d never done with a movie before.

The second of this year’s Best Documentary contenders which is also streaming on HBO Max right now is All That Breathes, which follows two brothers who devote their lives to protecting the black kite — a bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi.

The frontrunner: Navalny

The general consensus as of this writing seems to be that Navalny is the frontrunner for the Oscar in this category. And certainly, if it does take home the golden statue, it will be well-deserved.

Russian opposition politician, anti-corruption campaigner, and founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), Alexey Navalny is seen on the screen during his legal appeal against his nine-year prison sentence, in Moscow’s City Court, on May 24, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. Image source: Getty

As for what audiences can expect to see in the film: Shadowed by Roher, viewers are introduced to Navalny as a devoted husband and father, and a charismatic political figure with piercing blue eyes and a massive following online. In the opening moments of the documentary, Navalny is talking straight to the camera. At that point in the story, as it becomes clear later, the Kremlin had already tried to kill him via the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

After an ordeal in a Russian hospital, Navalny’s family spirits him out of the country, where he recuperates in Germany’s Black Forest. The attempted poisoning happened in August 2020. Roher caught up with Navalny a few months later.

Soon enough, though, this film about one man becomes something much more. For one thing, people are not supposed to survive Novichok poisoning. As soon as he’s recovered, never mind how improbably, Navalny also does something that no doubt seals his fate — even as it turns the documentary into something along the lines of a John le Carre thriller.

A woman holds a banner in support of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny at Pushkin Square on January 23, 2021, in Moscow. Image source: Getty

Navalny linked up with the independent journalism outfit Bellingcat to research, identify, and then prank call — right there on the screen, as the documentary camera was rolling — the shadowy Russian hitmen who tried to assassinate him. He even goes so far as to coordinate with international press outlets like CNN to name and shame them all. It’s a remarkable and breathtaking moment in an uncommonly riveting documentary.

Another top contender: All That Breathes

Meanwhile, the other Best Documentary Oscar contender that you can watch right now on HBO Max comes from director Shaunak Sen and was hailed by The New York Times as “one of the best movies of 2022.”

All That Breathes premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize winner in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. In May of 2022, it also became the first film to win the Best Documentary prizes at both Sundance and Cannes. From WarnerMedia’s official synopsis of the film: