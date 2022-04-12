Stranger Things season 4 trailer brings a supernatural war to Hawkins

On Friday, May 27th, Stranger Things will make its long-awaited return to Netflix for a fourth season. As you likely know by now, Stranger Things season 4 has been split into two volumes. This has become increasingly common for Netflix’s originals, with the final seasons of shows like BoJack Horseman, Ozark, and Money Heist all being split in half. But while we wait for the split season, Netflix just released the first trailer for Stranger Things 4.

Watch the Stranger Things 4 trailer

At first, the trailer reckons with the past. We see the aftermath of the battle that nearly killed Jim Hopper. We see Max sitting at the grave of her step-brother Billy. And we see the rest of the kids in high school at Lenora Hills in California after they fled Hawkins, Indiana. But it’s clear that no matter how far they run, they can’t escape the Upside Down.

At the very end of the trailer, we see a humanoid creature that will presumably be the big bad of season 4. He appears to be an important figure in the Upside Down. Perhaps he will be the source of the answers the show’s creators have promised.

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins,” Netflix’s synopsis says. “Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Will there be a season 5?

When the Duffer brothers announced the release date of Stranger Things season 4, they also confirmed that the fifth season will be the show’s last. At this point, we are not sure when to expect the fifth season. We certainly hope it doesn’t take as long to materialize as season 4. Thankfully, season 4 should be epic enough to tide us over until then.

“We kind of jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out, so I think that’s what’s unique or most unique about the season,” co-creator Matt Duffer revealed at Deadline’s Contenders Television panel over the weekend.

The creators also announced that every episode of Stranger Things 4 is over an hour long. In all, the runtime will be “nearly twice the length of any previous season” in season 4. Also, as the synopsis suggested, we’ll finally get answers about what the Upside Down is and how it works. The Duffer brothers even had to ask Netflix for one extra episode just to tell the full story. Prepare for some major revelations in the coming months.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 4 arrives on May 27th, and Volume 2 drops on July 1st.

