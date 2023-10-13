Click to Skip Ad
Squid Game reality show debuts on Netflix in November

Jacob Siegal
Published Oct 13th, 2023 3:03PM EDT
The first episode of Squid Games: The Challenge. Episode 101 of Squid Game: The Challenge.
Image: Netflix

We’re still anxiously awaiting more news about Squid Game season 2, but in the meantime, we have a reality competition series based on the first season to look forward to. Netflix announced this week that all 10 episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge will debut on November 22, 2023, in which 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million.

Here’s how Netflix describes Squid Game: The Challenge: “456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

Following the success of Squid Game, there was no doubt that Netflix would do everything in its power to capitalize on the show’s wild popularity. Unfortunately, the press surrounding the reality show hasn’t been especially positive, as several contestants who participated in the games told The Sun that conditions were brutal, the production was chaotic and disorganized, and at least one contestant was reportedly taken out on a stretcher.

“It was like a warzone,” one contestant claimed. “People were getting carried out by medics but we couldn’t say anything. If you talk then you’re out.”

As for the future of the fictional series, it’s clear that it won’t be ready before the end of this year, but we might get Squid Game season 2 at some point in 2024.

Jacob Siegal
