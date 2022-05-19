Squid Game season 2 might not hit Netflix until 2024

Eight months after its debut, Squid Game remains Netflix’s biggest show. In 28 days, Netflix subscribers had watched the season for a collective 1.6 billion hours. That’s more than twice as much as any other original series the streamer has ever produced. As such, within days of its arrival, subscribers were already clamoring for more. Unfortunately, they’re going to have to wait, because Squid Game season 2 might not be ready until 2024.

Squid Game season 2 coming in 2023 or 2024

This week, Vanity Fair shared a lengthy piece about Squid Game on its website from the June issue. The piece explores the making of the first season and the challenges director Hwang Dong-hyuk faced in getting anyone to finance it.

But near the end of the article, Vanity Fair was able to disclose some information about the second season. According to the publication, Hwang is still in the last stages of discussions with Netflix about season 2. He doesn’t think the new season will actually be streaming on Netflix until late 2023 at the earliest, or possibly even until 2024.

That’s not what fans were hoping to hear, but also shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. If the first season weren’t such a massive hit, the story would probably be over. Based on previous interviews, it sounded like Hwang would be starting from scratch if Netflix decided to pick up a second season.

As such, a quick turnaround for season 2 was never really in the cards. That’s cold comfort for fans desperate for more episodes.

What will happen in the second season?

Here’s what the creator was willing to share about the next season of Squid Game:

He only has about three pages’ worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script, so there isn’t much he can say except that there will be more games: “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again.”

Hwang may have a general idea of what the second season will look like, but he isn’t willing to share any specifics quite yet. When asked whether or not season 2 would focus on the same themes as season 1, he told Vanity Fair: “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’”

If you watched the first season, you know the answer to this question for the contestants of the first game. Perhaps the next group can break the cycle.

More Netflix coverage: For even more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.