Squid Game season 2 is confirmed, here’s what we know so far

Ever since Squid Game rocketed to the top of Netflix’s charts, fans have been anxiously awaiting news of a sequel. Whatever Netflix’s expectations were for the show, Squid Game blew past them all on the way to becoming the streaming service’s most popular original series of all time. And now, less than two months after its record-breaking debut, the show’s writer, director, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that Squid Game season 2 is indeed happening.

Squid Game season 2 is confirmed

“So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” Hwang said while speaking to the Associated Press this week. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this… Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world.”

You can watch the AP’s short interview with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk below:

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

It’s worth noting that Netflix hasn’t made any announcements regarding Squid Game season 2 yet. That said, it was all but inevitable that the show would get another season when it started breaking records. The real question was when it would return and what it would look like.

What changed for Hwang Dong-hyuk?

Shortly after Squid Game debuted, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety that it was “quite tiring” to think about another season of Squid Game. He wrote and directed every episode of the first season himself, and it took a lot out of him. He said that if he were to do more episodes, he would have a writers’ room and would want experienced directors on board as well.

His outlook appears to have changed considerably since that conversation in late September. He not only has an idea for Squid Game season 2, but also sounds excited about the prospect of getting to work on it. With that in mind, he has said in past interviews that he wants to make another movie before returning to Squid Game. We’ll see if Netflix can change his mind. This is Netflix’s most popular show ever, after all. And everyone knows how much money Netflix loves to throw around for popular studios and creators.

In the meantime, you don’t have to wait to watch some of Hwang’s other celebrated works. Just last week, Netflix added three movies from the director to its streaming library in America: Silenced, Miss Granny, and The Fortress. These movies all differ greatly from Squid Game in both tone and subject matter, but they were all huge hits in South Korea when they came out.