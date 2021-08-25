‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer suggests this massive plot leak is real

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is finally out, giving us a taste of the highly anticipated MCU multiverse movie. The first trailer teased the movie’s big villains, although it only showed us one of them. As for the other Spider-Man variants, there’s no telling if we’re going to see them in trailers down the road. But now that the first trailer is out, we can tell you that a massive plot leak from a few weeks ago might turn out to be the real deal. The leaked spoilers included details from the first No Way Home trailer that we can now confirm to be accurate. This indicates the person who revealed them has access to genuine information. Before we look at the plot leak again, I’ll warn you that massive Spider-Man 3 spoilers follow below.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home plot spoiler everybody knows

We’ve known for months that No Way Home will be a multiverse film, and the trailer has confirmed it. The Spider-Man 3 surprise is the biggest open secret in Hollywood. We might know Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return to their Spider-Man roles for No Way Home, but that doesn’t ruin the film. After all, we knew the Avengers who died in Infinity War would be resurrected in Endgame long before the movie premiered. That didn’t make Endgame any less fun or exciting to watch.

But if this Spider-Man 3 plot leak is accurate, we know exactly what happens in No Way Home several months before the premiere. It’s one thing to be aware that Maguire and Garfield will join Tom Holland in the film, and quite another to learn the entire sequence of events. So I’ll warn you again before we revisit that leak… massive spoilers follow below.

The ‘Spider-Man 3’ plot leak

Posted on YouTube and online, this big No Way Home plot leak includes several details that have now been confirmed by the trailer. It’s unclear whether the leaker really knows the movie’s entire plot or if they just got saw the trailer weeks before everyone else. Whatever the case, the leaker clearly has access to some inside info from Sony or Marvel.

The leak says the film starts right after the Far From Home cliffhanger, which the trailer clarifies. It mentions scenes that we see in the trailer, like Peter Parker and MJ (Zendaya) in Times Square, while a video from The Daily Bugle reveals Spider-Man’s identity on the big screens.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home cliffhanger

We see Peter in handcuffs in the trailer, which the leak also mentioned. The leaker said Peter turns himself in and is put in handcuffs at the station. It’s Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) who will be Peter’s lawyer. And they’ll supposedly solve Peter’s case quickly by proving the Mysterio group created a fake news campaign about Quentin Beck’s murder.

Peter might have his name cleared early in the film, but the entire world knows who he is. That puts tremendous pressure on him, his friends, and his family. We see that in the trailer, and the leak says the same thing. The leak even mentions MJ reading a newspaper report to Peter that says Spider-Man might have the power to hypnotize women.

Flash (Tony Revolori) is now on Peter’s side after finding out that he’s Spider-Man. And the plot leak says Flash died his hair blond — we do see a person with blond hair in Peter’s entourage in the trailer (above).

Spider-Man One More Day comic plot

The Spider-Man 3 plot leak says the film draws inspiration from Marvel’s One More Day storyline in the comics. That’s why Peter is seeking Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help to make everyone forget who he is. That’s precisely what we see in the film’s trailer.

The plot leak mentions the great Wong (Benedict Wong) cameo and how the wizard warns Strange not to use that spell. That’s supposedly right before Wong goes on vacation to fight Abomination (Tim Roth) in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Strange winks at Peter and goes on with the spell, as we’ve seen in the trailer.

What’s interesting about this Spider-Man 3 plot leak is that it included an amazing detail that the teaser trailer confirmed. That’s Strange wearing a particular outfit while clearing out the snow in the New York Sanctum and using a particular coffee cup.

Now the detail I was told which will either make or break these leaks is that Strange apparently has a coffee mug with For Fox Sake on it. I dunno why they said that but it was such a weird detail in what I was sent that I thought I’d put it in the video.

The plot leak explains the multiverse emergence

As we saw in the trailer, Peter keeps bothering Strange while he’s doing his magic. The botched spell will apparently unleash the multiverse. That’s at least as far as Strange would know. After all, we know that it’s really Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in Loki who freed the universe. Maybe the moment the multiverse is unleashed in Spider-Man 3 coincides with the finale of Loki.

As a result of the multiverse being wide open, the Sinister Six invade this reality. The Spider-Man 3 plot leak says that the six villains are Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Lizard, Sandman, and Rhino. However, Sony and Marvel only teased five of them in the trailer, keeping the sixth secret.

The plot details not in the No Way Home trailer

The villains will attack New York, and this is where we get a few plot details that aren’t in the trailer. Strange and Peter will round the villains up and capture all of them except the Green Goblin.

Strange imprisons the five captured villains, and the Green Goblin goes to visit them. That’s how he finds out that the villains remember the Spider-Man variants of their timelines were there when they died.

Goblin can’t free the others as a magic cube protects the prison, the plot leak says. So he goes for Spider-Man’s help. Interestingly, we see that cube in the trailer. It’s in a scene where Strange pushes Peter out of his body, revealing his astral form. Peter is holding a large cube, as seen below.

Goblin tells Peter that the Peters of their Earths killed the villains. As a result, they have “no way home,” as going back means they’ll all die. Peter feels guilty, steals the cube, and this leads to Strange chasing Spider-Man in the mirror dimension. We saw a part of that Strange vs. Spider-Man fight in the trailer.

The villains escape, however, and this leads to the grand finale.

The major death spoiler in Spider-Man 3

The No Way Home plot leak says there will be a significant death in the film, something we’ve heard of before. It’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) who will perish at the end. But Sony and Marvel have shot multiple deaths to prevent it from leaking.

The leaker told the YouTuber that the other significant Spider-Man plot leaks are accurate. Norman Osborn will indeed steal an arc reactor that Tony Stark made. He will position it above the Statue of Liberty, which now carries a giant Captain America shield.

Where about the three Spider-Man variants?

The only thing that feels off with this significant Spider-Man 3 plot leak is that it leaves out the other two Spider-Man variants. We have no idea where Maguire and Garfield will appear in No Way Home. And we have no idea when the three Spider-Men will be together on screen. That’s quite unusual for a plot leak. We did see a different Spider-Man 3 leak that gave us what might be our first look at Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spidey suits.

As I said before, maybe the person who shared these plot spoilers with the Heavy Spoilers channel did not have access to the entire plot. Instead, they might have seen the trailer early. Then, they just filled in the blanks. That would explain why most details in the plot leak match the trailer scenes.

On the other hand, we did see recently that trailers can confirm an MCU movie’s plot leak. We do have a massive Eternals plot leak out there that seems to be legit. The plot leak is very detailed featuring a lot more information than what the two Eternals trailers can confirm.

Regardless, these Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers are the closest thing we got to a full plot leak right now. The video version of this Spider-Man 3 plot leak follows below.