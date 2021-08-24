Those huge ‘Eternals’ spoilers were real, and Marvel’s new trailer confirms it

Marvel dropped the final Eternals trailer a few days ago, shocking fans with a fantastic reveal. The trailer tells us Eternals happens after Endgame and explains why the Eternals were never in a position to help humanity despite living on Earth for 7,000 years. Those might seem like huge plot spoilers, but Marvel needs them to set the stage for Eternals and its connection to Endgame well before the movie’s premiere. But this final Eternals trailer has enough new footage in it to seemingly confirm a big plot leak from a few weeks ago.

Given what we saw in these two trailers, we can tell you what Eternals is about, who the real villains are, and what to expect from the ending and credits scenes. We usually can’t verify MCU leaks. But this time around, it looks like we can. Stop reading here if you want to be surprised because this post might contain massive spoilers that you’ll want to stay away from until early November when Eternals premieres.

The Eternals trailers

If you’re anything like me, then you absolutely love Marvel spoilers. Knowing what happens changes the theatrical experience dramatically, yes. But it hardly ruins it. If anything, I want to see Eternals more than any MCU movie this year. The trailers alone indicate Marvel might have a big winner on its hands. Chloé Zhao’s way of making a superhero film is something Marvel should remember for future Avengers films.

Again, before I tell you why and how the trailers confirm the big plot leak, I’m going to issue a stern warning that massive spoilers follow below. If you want to avoid them, do not scroll any farther than the two Eternals trailers below.

The big plot leak is young and full of spoilers

The big Eternals plot leak dropped in late March, nearly two months before the first trailer arrived. The leak was first posted on Reddit, with this introductory comment:

This plot summary was sent to us a few days ago, and was followed by undeniable evidence of factual information by the leaker. Please remember that this plot is a very early test screening, and included unfinished FX, temporary music tracks, and probably scenes that will fail to make the theatrical version. However, after several dives into this source’s credentials, we have discerned that is a legitimate plot leak for November’s Eternals.

Who are the Eternals?

The plot leak says that the film will explain the Deviants and the Eternals early in the movie. The Celestials created the two races in that particular order. The Celestials made the deviants first, to hunt down the predators that prey on intelligent life on new worlds. But the Deviants started hunting the life as well. That’s why the Celestials created the Eternals. Their mission was to kill Deviants.

The trailer tells us as much. The Eternals are on Earth to observe what’s happening. They only intervene when Deviants appeared. And it hasn’t happened for centuries. That’s one of the reasons the Eternals all living apart.

The Deviants resurface in modern-day Earth, but not all the trailer scenes where the Eternals fight them are set in the present. The scenes where the heroes rock battle attire come from early in the film. That’s when the Eternals arrive on the planet, saving a group of people from Deviants emerging from the ocean.

The Deviants might appear to be the villains of the story, but they’re not. When they appear in modern times, they’ll attack Sersi (Gemma Chan), Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), and Sprite (Lia McHugh), according to the plot spoilers. That’s something the final trailer confirms. It’s not just Sersi and Sprite that fight them in the UK. It’s Ikaris (Richard Madden) as well, according to the leak.

The plot spoilers reveal the real villains

The actual leader of the Eternals is Ajak (Salma Hayek), who we first see in the trailer. She tells Ikaris that there’s an emergence in the works following the massive influx of energy that followed the Infinity Stones snaps in Endgame. At this point, the trailer makes us believe that it’s the Deviants that want something with the planet. And whatever it is, it might be a world-ending cataclysmic event.

The plot leak tells us that the Celestials are the actual villains. They protect the life on emerging worlds because that life feeds an emerging Celestial. Tiamut is the Celestial buried inside Earth, and the return of all that intelligent life on Earth is what feeds Tiamut. The Eternals practically protect life just so Celestials eggs can emerge after eons of growing, the plot spoilers say.

When a Celestial emerges, the entire planet and life on it are destroyed. The Eternals’ minds reset, as they’re essentially powerful humanoid robots. The cycle restarts on a different world.

The plot leak explains that Thena (Angelina Jolie) has memory issues in the film precisely because she knows the planet is doomed. The leak says Thena lives in Australia with Gilgamesh (Don Lee), and she attacks random Eternals because of her memory problems — we do see her engaging Gilgamesh in the trailer.

Therefore, the red Celestial that we see in the final trailer is the big bad guy of Eternals. Let’s call him by his name: Arishem (in red above).

Who dies in Eternals

Ajak is the group’s leader and healer, and she’s the only one in contact with Celestials. The plot leak tells us that we discover her dead at the ranch we see in the final trailer. That’s where the Eternals visit her after the UK attack. We never really see Salma Hayek with the other Eternals in the trailer. There’s one scene that shows us all the Eternals around a round table on a ship, with Ajak getting a round golden throat implant.

That’s supposedly the device that allows Ajak to talk to the Celestials. And that throat implant will move to Sersi when they find her. Who killed Ajak? If you’ve seen the trailers and you’ve read everything so far, it’s pretty clear who is helping the Celestials. Ikaris might be the MCU’s closest thing to Superman so far. But he’s the one who killed Ajak, according to the plot leak. And the final trailer does show him in a fit of rage near the ranch where he spoke to Ajak early in the clip.

Sersi, the long-time on-and-off love interest of Ikaris, will eventually learn of what Ikaris did. And that he left the group hundreds of years ago because he knew of the Celestials’ plan for Earth.

The spoilers say Ikaris believes that the Celestials’ work must continue. That’s why he killed Ajak. Sprite and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) will agree to him, but Kumail will help the Eternals stop the Celestials nonetheless.

The other casualties

All the other Eternals want to protect the humans, the plot spoilers say. That’s something the trailers confirm.

Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), the openly gay character of the film, is the Eternals gadget builder. He wants to help them so he can protect his husband and children. The Ikea bit at the end of the final trailer does show that Phastos’s home is filled with toys, typical for a family home.

Gilgamesh might have super boxing skills, but he will die in the rainforest while fighting Deviants. The plot leak says that’s where Druig (Barry Keoghan) lives. His power is mind-control, and he created his cult-like tribe in that rainforest.

Ultimately, the surviving Eternals will be split in two, the plot spoilers say. Again, Gilgamesh and Ajak die before the final conflict. We have Ikaris and Sprite helping the Celestials. Against them are the remaining six Eternals: Druig, Makkari, Kingo, Phastos, Sersi, and Thena. Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), by the way, has been living on the Eternals ship, the plot spoilers say. The first Eternals trailers seem to confirm it. Just look for the messy hall where she’s reading books in the teaser trailer.

The Eternals plot’s endgame

The plot leak says that Phastos will design a Uni-Mind device that will let Druig channel all the Eternals’ energies to control Tiamut and put him back to sleep. Sersi will use the device to amplify her power, and she’ll turn Tiamut to marble as he’s emerging from the Indian Ocean, the leak says.

The final trailer teases something emerging from the ocean. Also, the volcano eruption might be tied to Tiamut as well. The plot spoilers say Tiamut’s emergence might be responsible for the earthquakes earlier in the film. And let’s remember that Okoye (Danai Gurira) says the Avengers are “handling it by not handling it” when Nat (Scarlet Johansson) her about earthquakes under the ocean early in Endgame. We thought it was Namor, but it was probably Tiamut all along.

Ikaris will fly into space towards the sun, although it’s unclear whether he dies or not. Sersi will then turn Sprite into an actual human, according to the plot leak.

The other Eternals will split up. Thena, Makkari, and Druig will embark on the ship to stop the same circle of destruction elsewhere in the universe. Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos will stay on Earth. But remember Arishem? He’ll pull them into space.

The post-credits scene spoilers

If the plot leak is correct, and the Eternals trailers sure seem to confirm many aspects of it, Eternals will have two post-credit scenes. In one, Dane pulls out a wrapped-up sword from an old box. As he touches it, an off-screen voice stops him. We do know that Kit Harington will play the Whitman version of Black Knight in the MCU.

The second post-credits scene gives us Pip the Troll on the Eternals ship, introducing Starfox, Thanos’s brother. Rumors say Harry Styles will play Starfox, but that’s something we’re yet to see announced.

By the way, Starfox and Thanos are both Eternals. But Thanos has some Deviants genes, which explains his looks. And while we’re at it, Thanos is Thena’s cousin.

Could these big Eternals plot spoilers be inaccurate? I highly doubt it at this point. But Marvel could always make changes to the script, especially when it comes to the post-credits.

The movie comes out on November 5th, and I can’t wait to watch it.