Spider-Man: No Way Home credits might have a huge surprise

This is the week that Marvel fans have been waiting for. We had this level of hype since mid-April 2019 when Avengers: Endgame delivered the finale of Marvel’s Infinity Saga. Technically, Spider-Man: Far From Home concluded Phase 3, transitioning us to Phase 4. But Endgame is the movie that ended the entire MCU arc up to that point. Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be as big a movie as Endgame when it comes to fan interest. It might not be as consequential for the overall MCU story, given that we’re in the early days of Phase 4. But MCU fans are desperate to see it. And it turns out that Spider-Man: No Way Home might deliver a huge credits surprise: The trailer we’re all dying to see.

Mind you, some No Way Home and MCU Phase 4 spoilers might follow below.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home credits scenes leaked a long time ago

The reason why so many people want to see No Way Home is quite simple. This is a Spider-Man story unlike anything Sony could tell on its own. It’s the result of years of character building for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker that allowed Sony and Marvel to turn No Way Home into a multiverse film.

Marvel’s multiverse makes No Way Home the first live-action Spider-verse movie. It’s the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield leaks that made No Way Home so appealing to fans. But the Maguire-Garfield aspect of the new Spider-Man movie is just one of the big No Way Home leaks.

We’ve also learned about some big cameos in the movie. I’m not referring to the five villains from the previous Sony movies. The villains already appeared in many trailers, TV spots, featurettes, and full No Way Home scenes that Sony released. No Way Home will deliver even more great cameos, with the post-credits scenes likely to feature some of those surprise characters.

Furthermore, we’ve learned of the heartbreaking death in the movie. We know how the movie ends and what it all means for the MCU, including shows like Hawkeye.

But it turns out that the Spider-Man: No Way Home credits might feature another great surprise. And it’s one that has nothing to do with the film’s plot.

As big as No Way Home will be as a Spider-Man movie, it might not mean as much for the general MCU Phase 4 storyline. That’s because this is a movie that Marvel doesn’t fully control. Instead, it’s Marvel’s upcoming next multiverse movie that should deliver significant developments for Phase 4.

The first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer

I’ve been saying for months that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most exciting MCU Phase 4 title we know about. And all the Doctor Strange 2 leaks we’ve seen so far indicate as much. Moreover, Marvel is working on extensive reshoots, including several big cameos.

Doctor Strange 2 should have premiered in March, but Marvel pushed it back to May 6th, 2022. That means we should soon see the first teaser trailer for the sequel. And that’s what the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home credits rumors claim. Apparently, Marvel’s first Multiverse of Madness teaser trailer will play at the end of the Spider-Man: No Way Home credits.

#EXCLUSIVE: Cinema Reviewed's sources are proud to report that the teaser trailer for #DoctorStrangeintheMultiverseofMadness will actually be the second post-credits scene of #SpiderManNoWayHome! We do not know when the trailer will be publicly released. pic.twitter.com/lPyQmmINOs — Cinema Reviewed (@ReviewedCinema) December 12, 2021

There’s no way to verify the claim above, but it makes plenty of sense to see the Doctor Strange 2 teaser trailer after the Spider-Man: No Way Home credits. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a significant character in No Way Home, and he’ll be integral to the plot. Cumberbatch might not get much screen time, but there’s no multiverse action in No Way Home without his actions.

It’s safe to say that Strange will want to further explore the multiverse threats after No Way Home. After all, it’s not just the Spider-Man spell that unleashed the multiverse. The events in WandaVision, Loki, and What If…? are also key elements of the multiverse plot. And Doctor Strange 2 will further explore that.

Separately, a different No Way Home leak says the movie is 2 hours and 18 minutes long, with the credits lasting 14 minutes. There’s no mention of a surprise trailer in there, however.

We’ll soon know if the Spider-Man: No Way Home credits trailer leak is accurate because the movie’s premiere is just around the corner.