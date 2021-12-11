Full Spider-Man: No Way Home scenes released online – watch them all here

Spider-Man week has arrived! Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, although some countries will premiere the big MCU blockbuster as soon as Wednesday, December 15th. And then many markets hold early showings on Thursday night, which are already sold out in many theaters. Then there’s the December 13th red carpet premiere before that, which will bring the first reactions and reviews from the press. That means some of the most significant No Way Home spoilers will be confirmed soon. While we wait, we have a few full No Way Home scenes that Sony recently posted online. That means you don’t need to wait for the movie to be released to see several full scenes.

If you don’t care for No Way Home spoilers, you’ll want to avoid the following scenes. They offer more context than a trailer that would only include bits and pieces of these scenes. On the other hand, nothing major appears in these clips. That means you won’t ruin any big Spider-Man revelations if you do watch them.

The full No Way Home scenes

After months of radio silence, Sony and Marvel released the No Way Home trailer 2 in mid-November. In a matter of days, they followed up with many TV spots that offered plenty of additional footage from the movie. But it’s only with about a week to go until the film’s release date that we get these complete No Way Home scenes.

We’re going to show them in the chronological order they’ll appear in the movie. How do we know the order? Well, if you’ve been paying attention to the trailers and TV spots, you can arrange these No Way Home scenes in the right order with ease.

The No Way Home opening scene

We’ve already discussed the first minute of No Way Home. The scene appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, right before the hilarious interview with Tom Holland.

We won’t get into it again. Suffice to say that the scene tells us No Way Home starts right where Far From Home left off. And that it contains an incredible Hawkeye Easter egg. Just pay attention to Spidey swinging:

The MIT scene

Posted on GMA, the following scene features Peter Parker, MJ (Zendaya), and Ned (Jacob Batalon) on the rooftop of a building. They’re making college plans, saying they want to live together at MIT in Boston.

The scene tells us this must happen at some point after Peter clears his name. Let’s not forget that the Spider-Man identity exposure in Far From Home comes with criminal charges. J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) accuses Parker of killing Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

This No Way Home moment between Peter, MJ, and Ned might prove to be bittersweet by the time the credits roll. The trio wants a new beginning, but things might not turn out how they had hoped.

The botched spell

We’ve seen bits and pieces of the No Way Home spell scene in the trailer and other TV spots. Peter keeps interrupting Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as the latter performs this risky and experimental spell. As a result, the multiverse cracks open.

But it turns out that the spell scene is more complex than we thought. Strange tells Peter that everyone will forget who Spider-Man is. And when Peter realizes that means MJ, Strange is ready to make an exception for Spidey’s girlfriend. But Peter just won’t shut up:

The bridge fight scene

Finally, we have a more extended sequence from the bridge fight scene that appeared in so many No Way Home clips so far. We see how Peter starts fighting Doc Ock (Alfred Molina). The scene tells us that Otto will be just as confused as Peter initially. He believes this is Maguire’s Spider-Man as he attacks him.

The scene gives us a great taste of the fight sequences we’re about to witness in No Way Home. Sadly, it’s only about a minute long in the clip mashup below.

The brand new No Way Home TV spots

Aside from those full No Way Home scenes, Sony and Marvel released a few additional TV spots with about a week to go to the movie’s release.

We’re looking at around 30 seconds of additional footage, divided into two separate clips that follow at the end of this post.

First, we have Strange warning Peter not to break the spell that will free the villains into the MCU reality. But Spider-Man wants to try it nonetheless. The scene also features the Green Goblin’s (Willem Dafoe) evil laughter and his broken mask.

We see an injured Spider-Man with his mask off, live-streaming to the world in the second. He tells everyone that it’s his fault for bringing all the bad people there. Peter tells the world to wish him luck if they’re watching.

Presumably, the scene takes place right before the big fight at the end of No Way Home because Peter calls The Daily Bugle from atop the Statue of Liberty.