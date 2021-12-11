Watch the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home right now

We are now less than one week out from the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The early screenings start this Thursday, at which point all of our questions will finally be answered. Will Daredevil make an appearance? Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man variants? Is Venom one of this movie’s major villains? We’ll have answers to all of those questions and more by this time next week. In the meantime, if you are struggling to cope with the wait, you can actually watch the first minute of No Way Home right now.

Watch a minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home

This week, Tom Holland appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home. Just before he walked onstage, Meyers presented a short clip from the movie. We have seen countless TV spots over the past few weeks, but this was actually new footage. In fact, it seems to be about the first forty-five seconds of No Way Home in its entirety.

You can watch the full interview below, but the No Way Home clip is right at the beginning:

Analyzing the opening scene

We already knew that Spider-Man: No Way Home would pick up right after Far From Home ended. This short clip appears to confirm that. Spidey and MJ are standing on the streets of New York, surrounded by people, as J. Jonah Jameson reveals to the world that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. The people begin to harass MJ, at which point Peter intervenes and zips away with her as the crowd starts to get unruly. Peter then lands on some scaffolding, places MJ down rather precariously, and takes a call from Ned. Many utterances of “dude” ensue. All in all, the scene doesn’t spoil much of anything.

But there are some interesting tidbits you might pick up on as you watch the scene.

If you’ve been watching Hawkeye, you’re undoubtedly aware of Rogers: The Musical. Clint Barton and his family get invited to a performance of the Avengers-centric Broadway show, which we even get a glimpse of in the first episode of the Disney Plus series. As Peter and MJ are swinging through New York, you can actually spot a few billboards for the musical throughout the city.

The scene also makes it clear just how high the stakes are for Spider-Man and friends. Within seconds of learning his identity, people are already harassing his girlfriend and trying to start fights with him. It’s becoming easier to see why Peter would take such drastic measures as having Doctor Strange alter the fabric of reality to keep his identity hidden, as we see in the trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home officially releases in theaters on December 17th, 2021.