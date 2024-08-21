Sopranos fans, put this HBO documentary on your watchlist right now

I’m fairly sure most of us will be expecting the same thing from Wise Guy, HBO’s upcoming two-part documentary from director Alex Gibney about The Sopranos creator David Chase that got a world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival. Specifically, it’s a question I’m hoping that Gibney puts to Chase directly:

C’mon, guy, did Tony survive at the end or what??

In all seriousness, the real reason why I and am sure many fans of The Sopranos will check this one out once it hits HBO (on Sept. 7) is because, for starters, how often do we get to enjoy an in-depth, thoughtful conversation with someone as consequential in popular culture as Chase? Just as a reminder of how big his groundbreaking show was, episodes regularly pulled in millions of viewers — and the 2007 finale alone garnered a staggering 11.9 million viewers.

In addition to the scads of industry awards it received, The Sopranos is also the recipient of an even bigger and more coveted honor: It’s repeatedly listed at or near the top of lists spotlighting the greatest TV shows of all time.

No disrespect to Tony Soprano, who famously opined at one point during the show that “‘Remember when’ is the lowest form of conversation,” but Sopranos fans are always up for a walk down memory lane (as, for example, the Sopranos rewatch podcast from Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa makes perfectly clear). Twenty-five years after the show’s debut, HBO explains, the paradigm-shifting series “remains a cultural phenomenon and a touchstone for prestige television.

“In Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney delves deep into the psyche of renowned Sopranos creator and writer, David Chase, to illuminate his life and career while offering a unique window into his unparalleled work on the iconic program.”

Needless to say, this HBO documentary is going to be an absolute treat for Sopranos fans. It unfolds on a set that replicates Dr. Melfi’s psychiatric office, where Gibney probes Chase on everything from his creative process to his working relationship with James Gandolfini. Continues HBO: “Joined by show writers, producers, executives, and actors, including Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli, the documentary offers insight and inspiration along with a stunning array of clips from the show, early audition videos from many of the cast members, and behind-the-scenes footage to take the viewer into the vibrant Sopranos world.”