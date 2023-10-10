Sony unveils slim, redesigned PS5 consoles coming in November

Sony finally pulled back the curtain on the oft-rumored PlayStation 5 redesign on Tuesday. As expected, the redesign is smaller and sleeker than the launch model, as Sony says that the new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30%. The new standard model with a disc drive is 18% lighter, while the new Digital Edition is 24% lighter.

Aside from its new form factor, the new PS5 also features four cover panels instead of two. The top two panels are glossy, and the bottom two are matte. If you pick up a new PS5 Digital Edition but decide you want to play physical discs later on, you can remove one of the panels to add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive, which will be sold separately for $79.99.

The new PS5 models will be available in November at participating local retailers and online via the PlayStation Direct store. The models will continue to roll out globally in the coming months. Sony also notes that once the inventory of the current PS5 models has sold out, the new, slim PS5 consoles will be the only models available.

Here are the suggested retail prices for the two new PS5 models around the world:

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



The new PS5 will ship with an updated horizontal stand, and Sony will also sell a new vertical stand that will be compatible with all PS5 models for $29.99.