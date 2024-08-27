Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Hillbilly Elegy Feel Good Shows New on Netfilx Netflix Top 10 Best New Shows To Stream Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+
Home Entertainment Movies

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer: Keanu Reeves joins the fray as Shadow

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Aug 27th, 2024 10:21AM EDT
Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog.
Image: Paramount Pictures

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Ever since Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ended with a tease of the blue blur’s edgy rival Shadow back in 2022, fans of Sonic have been anxiously awaiting a look at the third movie. On Tuesday, they finally got what they wanted, as Paramount shared the official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with Keanu Reeves debuting as the voice of Shadow.

After facing off with Doctor Robotnik and Knuckles the Echidna in the first two movies, Sonic and Tails have to team up with their old foes to deal with the threat of the superpowered Shadow. We see the black and red hedgehog take the team down in an instant as the trailer begins, proving that they’re going to need all the help they can get.

At the end of the trailer, we see that Robotnik’s grandfather, Gerald (also played by Jim Carrey), will show up in the sequel. In the Sonic Adventure 2 video game, it was revealed that Professor Gerald Robotnik created Shadow the Hedgehog.

The rest of the main cast returns in Sonic 3 as well, including Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski. We will also meet Maria Robotnik (played by Alyla Browne), granddaughter of Gerald and cousin of Ivo, who has an important relationship with Shadow.

Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington wrote the script, and Jeff Fowler returned to direct the third movie. It’s not clear where the story will go from here, but considering how popular the franchise has become, expect more Sonic after this.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on December 20, 2024.

Don’t Miss: New on Paramount+: September 2024

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News