Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer: Keanu Reeves joins the fray as Shadow

Ever since Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ended with a tease of the blue blur’s edgy rival Shadow back in 2022, fans of Sonic have been anxiously awaiting a look at the third movie. On Tuesday, they finally got what they wanted, as Paramount shared the official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with Keanu Reeves debuting as the voice of Shadow.

After facing off with Doctor Robotnik and Knuckles the Echidna in the first two movies, Sonic and Tails have to team up with their old foes to deal with the threat of the superpowered Shadow. We see the black and red hedgehog take the team down in an instant as the trailer begins, proving that they’re going to need all the help they can get.

At the end of the trailer, we see that Robotnik’s grandfather, Gerald (also played by Jim Carrey), will show up in the sequel. In the Sonic Adventure 2 video game, it was revealed that Professor Gerald Robotnik created Shadow the Hedgehog.

The rest of the main cast returns in Sonic 3 as well, including Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski. We will also meet Maria Robotnik (played by Alyla Browne), granddaughter of Gerald and cousin of Ivo, who has an important relationship with Shadow.

Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington wrote the script, and Jeff Fowler returned to direct the third movie. It’s not clear where the story will go from here, but considering how popular the franchise has become, expect more Sonic after this.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on December 20, 2024.