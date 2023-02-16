Rian Johnson’s Poker Face renewed for season 2 on Peacock

While other streaming services are canceling new shows faster than we can watch them, NBC’s Peacock is doubling down on one of its hits. On Wednesday, Peacock renewed Poker Face for a second season ahead of its season 1 finale. Peacock is not ready to announce a release date for Poker Face season 2, but at least we know it’s coming.

Poker Face returning for season 2 on Peacock

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week drama starring Natasha Lyonne as the lie-detecting fugitive Charlie Cale. Each episode tracks a new murder and introduces a new slate of guest stars. In the first season, those guest stars include the likes of Adrien Brody, Ellen Barkin, John Hodgman, Tim Meadows, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The is the first original TV show created by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Knives Out), who previously directed episodes of Breaking Bad and the criminally-underrated Terriers. He also wrote and directed a few episodes for the first season of Poker Face.

Peacock released the first four episodes all at once on January 26, but then switched to a weekly cadence. New episodes start streaming every Thursday, with the seventh of the first season’s ten episodes set to debut tomorrow, February 16, on Peacock.

“Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” remarked Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”