We still don’t know what Nintendo will call its latest game console, but a recent report gives us a better idea of what it will look like. This week, Bloomberg reported that the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature an 8-inch LCD display and launch before the end of the year.

The true source of the news is Omdia analyst Hiroshi Hayase, whose research revolves around small and medium displays. He bases his annual forecasts on discussions with companies in the supply chain, and he expects Nintendo to be responsible for shipments of “amusement displays” doubling in 2024 as it ramps up production of its next hybrid console.

As Bloomberg points out, Sharp confirmed last year that it would be supplying LCD screens for an upcoming video game console. The display manufacturer wouldn’t say which company it was working with, but Sharp has worked with Nintendo in the past.

The Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD screen, while the OLED model upgraded to a 7-inch screen. At 8 inches, the Switch 2 would be one of the larger handheld gaming devices on the market. Valve’s Steam Deck and Asus’s ROG Ally each have 7-inch displays as well.

Although some fans will be disappointed with the LCD display, previous reports suggested that Nintendo was sticking with LCD to keep costs down. Of course, this opens the door to Nintendo launching a pricier OLED model down the road, just as it did with the Switch. This also does not completely rule out two models being available at launch — one with an LCD screen and one with an OLED screen. Hopefully, future leaks will provide more clarity.