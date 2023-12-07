The slow trickle of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks continues this month with two sparse but intriguing reports. First up is a report from the Korean news site Chosun Biz (via Wccftech), which claims that Nintendo is in talks with Samsung Display to supply “next-generation OLED panels” for the company’s upcoming devices. The successor to the Switch is presumably the only device that Nintendo would be working on that might require an OLED display panel.

The report goes on to note that Nintendo asked Samsung Display about supplying OLED panels on December 1, 2023. Previous rumors have suggested that Nintendo is preparing two Switch 2 models for launch — a digital-only model and a model that can play physical game cards. Some have also speculated that the cheaper, digital-only model will ship with an LCD while the more expensive, standard model will feature an OLED display.

A few days later, on December 4, Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) deviated from his typical Samsung scoops to share the following note on X about the Switch 2: “It looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 will be coming out early next year.”

The leaker didn’t provide context or any further details. In fact, there has not been another word about the Switch or Nintendo on the user’s X profile since.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As such, we’re choosing to take this with a grain of salt, but it’s worth noting that Revegnus has been on the money regarding Samsung leaks on multiple occasions. There have been plenty of unfamiliar or questionable sources sharing Switch 2 information in recent months, but Revegnus is one of the few with a solid track record of leaks.

It looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 will be coming out early next year. There will be a lot worth buying in the coming year. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) December 4, 2023

At the time of writing, The Game Awards 2023 are less than two hours away. It’s fairly unlikely that we’ll learn anything about the Switch 2 on Thursday night, but Nintendo fans will surely be tuning in to find out for themselves. At the very least, we might get some early looks at the new Switch games coming out in 2024, such as Princess Peach: Showtime!