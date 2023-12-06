The Game Awards are returning this week for the tenth annual show to celebrate the best of the video game industry in 2023. The livestream begins on Thursday, December 7, at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. Host and producer Geoff Keighley says the show will last around three hours, with award presentations, world premieres, musical performances, and more.

The awards ceremony is streaming live, for free, across over 30 digital platforms. You can watch along on YouTube, Facebook, X, Twitch, TikTok, Steam, and more. We have also embedded the YouTube stream below if you’d rather just watch the show here:

Of course, the awards are the engine that power this ship, and there are plenty of great games to choose from this year. The 6 nominees for Game of the Year 2023 are Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Other big categories include Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, Best Independent Game, and Content Creator of the Year.

Some of the presenters of this year’s show include Anthony Mackie (Twisted Metal), Christopher Judge (God of War), Gonzo (The Muppets), Vince Zampella (Call of Duty), Caroline Marchal (As Dusk Falls), and musical artist Zedd. We’ll also see the cast of the Prime Video Fallout series on stage together for the first time, and Old Gods of Asgard will perform.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As for the world premieres, The Game Awards always feature tons of game reveals, and this year is no different. Keighley is keeping most of the reveals under wraps, but the Game Awards’ social media pages have offered a few sneak peeks. For instance, we’re going to get a first look at the next game from Sharkmob and Level Infinite. The show will also feature the first trailer for Rocket Racing, which is a game launching in Fortnite on December 8.

Ten years in, The Game Awards show no signs of slowing down. Whether you’re anxious to see which new game wins an award or you’re just curious about what’s coming out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC in 2024, you can tune in on Thursday evening.