Put this 3-part Netflix docuseries about Arnold Schwarzenegger on your watch list right now

Just a few days after the release of his TV debut in the form of the Netflix series Fubar, the streaming giant is about to give viewers another release tied to the action star. It’s an original Netflix documentary series, titled Arnold, that’s coming next week and will humanize the larger-than-life story of the bodybuilder, movie star, and improbable politician.

From Netflix’s official logline for the documentary (out on June 7):

“This three-part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars, and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California, and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.”

The documentary is yet another reminder that the star of classic action films like Terminator and Predator is … kind of having a moment on Netflix.

In addition to Arnold, his 8-episode series Fubar is currently the #1 show on Netflix in the US. There’s also the documentary, which will add one more sure-to-be compelling character study to what’s been an all-around fantastic slate of Netflix documentaries so far this year. The streamer also shot a fun bit of promotional footage with the star, who it dubbed its new “chief action officer,” by way of teasing all of the big new Netflix action movies coming down the pike (including Heart of Stone and Extraction 2).

For that announcement, which you can watch here, Schwarzenegger drove his own personal M47 Patton tank over a Mercedes Benz outside a Netflix office.

“I saw myself on that stage,” Schwarzenegger says at one point in the new documentary, squinting as he revisits his memories, gesturing to the camera. “Thousands of people screaming — Arnold, Arnold, Arnold! — and when you visualize something really clearly, you believe that you 100% can get there.”