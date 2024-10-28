Put these 2 Apple TV+ shows coming in November on your watchlist right now

Coming off a month that saw the release of several major Apple TV+ releases — like the long-awaited second season of Shrinking, as well as director Alfonso Cuarón’s psychological thriller Disclaimer — Apple’s streamer is entering November with another pair of must-see TV series on tap, both of which happen to be highly anticipated second seasons of hit Apple shows.

They include Bad Sisters, a black comedy set in Dublin, as well as the sci-fi drama Silo, both of which drew high praise from critics for their first seasons. And we’ll take a closer look at both of them below.

Bad Sisters: Season 2 (Nov. 13)

This first returning Apple TV+ series is in rare company — two years after the release of Bad Sisters‘ first season, it’s still holding on to a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. A testament, one can’t help but feel, to the caliber of the cast (led by the always fantastic Sharon Horgan), as well as the gripping story, the sympathetic Garvey sisters, and the picture-perfect Irish setting.

The show is actually a remake of a Belgian series, and the story here is built around a clan of five sisters who scheme (in the past) to kill their POS brother-in-law in an attempt to save one of the sisters from what’s become an abusive marriage. The show jumps back and forth between that past and the present, in which a couple of insurance men are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened to the brother-in-law — because, come to find out, it’s not that the insurance men don’t want to pay the money, it’s that they can’t (on account of their insurance company being in shambles).

Overall, Bad Sisters delivers a satisfying blend of comedy and pathos. The sisters all have their own reasons for wanting “the prick” dead. This is also an Irish series, which is to say: Comedy is never far from the surface. Mix all that with breathtaking cinematography that beautifully captures the charm of Dublin and the calm of the seashore, and the result is yet another standout Apple TV+ dramatic series.

Silo: Season 2 (Nov. 15)

Next, one of the many shows contributing to Apple TV+’s growing stature as a home for top-tier sci-fi is Silo, a dystopian thriller based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling series of novels.

Silo tells the story of the last 10,000 people left on Earth after what we’re led to believe was some apocalyptic event in the past, an event that resulted in the creation of a mile-deep silo being built in order to protect people from the toxic and deadly world aboveground. So much time has passed, however, and information is so tightly controlled that most people don’t know why or when the silo was built — and those who try to find out are met with fatal consequences.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer looking for answers about a loved one’s murder. In the process, she stumbles upon a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined. Season 2 of the show, based on the press screeners I’ve seen, wastes no time in picking up where things left off — specifically, we learn right away what happened to Juliette and what she saw after being sent out to clean at the end of last season. Let’s just say: The world of Silo is about to get a whole lot bigger.