Pokemon Concierge is a new stop-motion show coming to Netflix

February 27 is Pokemon Day, and to celebrate, The Pokemon Company hosted a live Pokemon Presents stream on Monday. There were many exciting reveals, including new DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and a release window for Pokemon Sleep. But the biggest surprise was a new stop-motion series coming to Netflix called Pokemon Concierge.

Pokemon Concierge is coming soon to Netflix

Netflix has been home to many seasons of the Pokemon animated series over the years, but this is the first time Netflix has collaborated on a fully original production with The Pokemon Company. The stop-motion series follows Haru, the concierge at the Pokemon Resort, as she interacts with Pokemon and their owners while they stay at the resort.

Pokemon Concierge is being produced by dwarf studios, which previously worked on the stop-motion series Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure for Netflix.

“Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with ‘Pokémon Concierge,’ an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company,” said Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia. “We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise.”

This is a new series with a story unrelated to the long-running Pokemon anime, which has been on the air since 1998. The flagship Pokemon series also recently got a major shake-up, as Ash and Pikachu’s journey finally came to an end in January. If you want to catch up on the final chapter of Ash’s story, you can watch Pokemon Ultimate Journeys on Netflix now.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Pokemon Concierge, but the streamer did confirm that the new series is “coming soon.”