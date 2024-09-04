Pluto TV is adding 8 new live TV channels in September, including one I’ll have on 24/7

Every month, Pluto TV gives viewers access to dozens of free on-demand movies, but the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service is also always expanding its lineup of live TV channels. The trend continues this September as Pluto TV debuts eight new linear channels to add to its collection of over 250 live channels.

Here are the eight new channels you can stream on Pluto TV this month:

60 Minutes : On America’s most-watched newsmagazine show, CBS News correspondents report on important stories, interview high-profile guests from around the world.

Acapulco Shore (subtitled): Welcome to Acapulco Shore: where the fights, drama and chaos are non-stop. Tune-in to see the contestants on one of the wildest journeys on television. The party doesn't stop on Acapulco Shore; join the fun!

Cheers + Frasier : Sometimes you want to go where you know everybody's name. Whether it's a barstool in Boston or a shrink's couch in Seattle, there's always a place for you on Pluto TV's Cheers + Frasier channel.

La Familia del Barrio : The very successful adult animation La familia del barrio is on Pluto TV. This Mexican family will mock reality with a high dose of dark humor. Everything can happen in this hilarious series.

ONE Championship TV : Experience all the action from the world's largest martial arts organization on ONE Championship TV, featuring MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and more! Check out the best fighters on the planet, weekly events, and behind-the-scenes originals!

Pluto TV Novelas : We offer you the most complete catalog of novelas for free, to watch whenever and wherever you want. The novelas that accompany you over time: the most memorable and the ones that move you. Powerful, emotional and current stories.

Queens of Reality : Take a personal look at all your favorite reality stars, as well as their family and friends' most exciting moments as they enjoy everyday life, navigate family dramas, celebrate their biggest moments and so much more right here on Queens of Reality.

WOW – Women Of Wrestling: Channel dedicated to the premier all-female sports entertainment property features new and previous seasons of your favorite WOW Superheroes in epic high-energy matches.

Some of these aren’t live quite yet, but the Cheers + Frasier, Queens of Reality, and WOW – Women Of Wrestling channels are all streaming as of this week.

Personally, I’m most excited about Cheers + Frasier, which features two of the best sitcoms of the last century. When Cheers was still available on Netflix, I watched it all the way through two times. Despite its age, the show holds up, with Ted Danson playing bar owner and retired relief pitcher Sam Malone alongside a colorful cast of characters.

Now, the only way to see all 11 seasons of Cheers is on Paramount+, so this gives me an easy way to dip back in without having to pay for yet another streaming service.

Of course, Frasier was also a smash hit in the 1990s, starring Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Winslow Crane, a character who originated in Cheers. The TV series was recently rebooted on Paramount+, but if you want to catch up on the story before checking out the 2023 reboot, you can binge dozens of episodes on the free Pluto TV channel.