PlayStation State of Play: How to watch and what to expect

Just days after Microsoft hosted its Developer_Direct to show off its 2024 games, PlayStation is doing the same in its latest State of Play. Sony’s next showcase begins on Wednesday, January 31, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long and feature several PS5 and PS VR2 games coming in 2024 and beyond.

How to watch State of Play

As noted above, you can tune in live to watch the event on January 31. We have embedded the YouTube stream below, but you can also watch on Twitch or TikTok:

What to expect

According to Sony, the first State of Play of the year will feature “extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin,” which are PS5 exclusives scheduled to launch in 2024. In all, the event will cover over 15 games, but Sony is keeping a lid on the other announcements.

Rise of the Ronin is a new open-world action RPG from Team Ninja set in war-torn 19th-century Japan, and Stellar Blade is an action-adventure game from Shift Up about a soldier who travels from a space colony to reclaim Earth from monstrous invaders.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Unfortunately for PlayStation, XboxEra co-founder Shpeshal_Nick leaked a majority of the other reveals on X over the weekend. His list was very lightly coded, but here are all of the games he seems to be alluding to in his post (as deciphered by Rand al Thor 19):

Rise of the Ronin

Death Stranding 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Sonic Generations remaster

Silent Hill 2 remake

Until Dawn remaster

Metro Awakening (PS VR2)

Judas (Ghost Story Games)

We can’t confirm or deny any of these rumors, but Nick has been a reliable source in the past. He was also obviously correct about Rise of the Ronin’s appearance. But that’s only eight titles (nine, counting Stellar Blade), so there are still some surprises in store.