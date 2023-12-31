It’s tough to imagine 2024 reaching the same heights as 2023, which was one of the best years for gaming in recent memory. That said, tons of exciting games are set to launch next year, from fresh new franchises to long-awaited sequels. We were hard-pressed to cut our list down to just ten entries, but after much consternation, we’ve done it. These are our most anticipated games scheduled to launch in 2024 on consoles and PC.

Most anticipated games of 2024

Avowed

Developer/Publisher : Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

: Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios Systems : Xbox Series X/S, PC

: Xbox Series X/S, PC Release date: 2024

Obsidian is responsible for some of the most celebrated RPGs of the past two decades, from Fallout: New Vegas to Pillars of Eternity to The Outer Worlds. In 2024, the developer returns to the world of Eora from Pillar of Eternity with Avowed, a first-person action RPG with upgradeable weapons, unlockable skills, and NPCs that can join your party. You are an envoy from the Aedyr Empire tasked with investigating a mysterious plague spreading through the Living Lands. But will you save the people who call this place home or lead them to their doom?

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Developer/Publisher : Capcom

: Capcom Systems : PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Release date: March 22, 2024

One of the true cult hits of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, Dragon’s Dogma finally found its audience when the enhanced version subtitled Dark Arisen arrived. This open-world action RPG sends players out into the dangerous world of Gransys to battle monsters large and small. The sequel looks to be more of the same but with an emphasis on “more” — the map is four times bigger, and there are more lines of dialogue, new monsters, new vocations, and better graphics. This should help tide open-world RPG fans over until The Elder Scrolls 6 arrives.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Developer/Publisher : Square Enix Creative Business Unit I/Square Enix

: Square Enix Creative Business Unit I/Square Enix Systems : PS5

: PS5 Release date: February 29, 2024

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set immediately after the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Once again, players will control Cloud Strife and company as they seek to stop Sephiroth from becoming an unstoppable god. Unlike Remake, Rebirth will feature open-ended environments with more room for exploration. The game will also continue to twist the story of the original Final Fantasy 7 while digging deeper into the histories of the characters players know so well.

Hades 2 (Early Access)

Developer/Publisher : Supergiant Games

: Supergiant Games Systems : PC

: PC Release date: 2024

In 2020, Supergiant Games cracked the roguelike code with its hack-and-slash underworld adventure Hades. The sequel will turn the spotlight on Melinoë, the Princess of the Underworld and Zagreus’s sister. She’s on a mission to defeat Chronos, the Titan of Time, and like her brother, she’ll invade the underworld as many times as it takes with a wide range of weaponry until the deed is done. Hades 2 won’t be finished in 2024, but it will enter early access in Q2.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Developer/Publisher : Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega Systems : PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Release date: January 26, 2024

The latest entry in the long-running Yakuza (now called Like a Dragon) series stars Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu as their stories play out in Japan and Hawaii. Like the last mainline entry, Infinite Wealth features turn-based combat, and playable characters are assigned jobs that can change their perks and abilities. In addition to the standard assortment of minigames, Infinite Wealth also introduces Happy Resort Dondoko Island — a management sim that tasks Ichiban Kasuga with building up and running his own island resort.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Developer/Publisher : Studio Zero/Atlus

: Studio Zero/Atlus Systems : PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC

: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC Release date: Fall 2024

The team behind the Persona games is back with a new fantasy world on the brink of destruction. While the setting has changed, the gameplay will be familiar to fans of Persona, with turn-based battles, a huge world to explore, relationships to forge, and a deep, lengthy story. We’re still anxious for Persona 6, but this might be the next best thing.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Developer/Publisher : Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft

: Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft Systems : PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC Release date: January 15, 2024

Prince of Persia is returning to its roots in 2024. The Lost Crown is a 2D sidescrolling platformer similar to the original Prince of Persia from 1989. Sargon, the game’s protagonist, can run, jump, slide, and air dash to navigate the world while taking down enemies with his two blades. He can also use time-based powers such as speeding through time and rewinding to defeat foes and solve puzzles. The fact that this game is being developed by the same team that made Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends has me as excited as for this game as any 2024 title.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Developer/Publisher : Nintendo

: Nintendo Systems : Switch

: Switch Release date: March 22, 2024

For the first time in nearly two decades, Princess Peach will star in her own game. In Princess Peach: Showtime!, the titular royal has to save the Sparkle Theater from an evil witch. She teams up with the theater’s guardian Stella to stop Grape and the Sour Bunch, and along the way, Peach transforms into a swordfighter, a detective, and more.

Rise of the Ronin

Developer/Publisher : Team Ninja/Sony Interactive Entertainment

: Team Ninja/Sony Interactive Entertainment Systems : PS5

: PS5 Release date: March 22, 2024

Team Ninja, best known for challenging action games like Ninja Gaiden and Nioh, is teaming up with Sony for an open-world RPG set in the final years of the Edo period in Japan. As the Tokugawa Shogunate goes to war with discontented factions throughout the country, you will choose which side you want to fight for. You’ll be able to explore Yokohama, Kyoto, Edo, and the countryside while traversing on foot, on horseback, via glider, and with a grappling hook.

Star Wars Outlaws

Developer/Publisher : Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

: Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft Systems : PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Release date: 2024

Next year, Massive Entertainment will follow up Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora with another licensed game in Star Wars Outlaws. This open-world action-adventure game set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi follows outlaws Kay Vess and Nix as they “attempt one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen.” Players will be able to explore multiple planets, ride speeder bikes, battle in space, and blast their way to riches.