PlayStation State of Play: All the big trailers and announcements

After a few quiet months from PlayStation, we finally got our fill of brand new PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 games at this week’s State of Play presentation. As the company announced ahead of the event, over 20 games were showcased, including previously unannounced titles like ArcheAge Chronicles, The Midnight Walk, and Ghost of Yōtei.

If you weren’t able to tune in live, or you’d just like a succinct recap of everything from the show, we’ve rounded up all of the biggest news and trailers below.

State of Play: PS5 and PS VR2 news

Astro Bot DLC

Release date: Fall 2024

Team Asobi is adding five brand new speedrun levels as well as ten new Special Bots to rescue in an update coming to Astro Bot this fall. The new bots include Eve from the hit action game Stellar Blade and the expendable soldiers from Helldivers.

The Midnight Walk

Release date: Spring 2025

From the creators of Lost in Random comes a new dark fantasy claymation game where you play as The Burnt One, “a mysterious being who’s dug themselves out of a muddy grave to find their purpose.” Trek down the Midnight Walk and survive its many terrors.

Hell is Us

Release date: 2025

A new soulslike game “set in a war-torn country, where players must unravel the mysteries of their past and confront the human darkness that fuels the chaos.”

Metro Awakening

Release date: Nov. 7, 2024

The virtual reality spinoff of the long-running Metro FPS survival series is coming to PS VR2.

ArcheAge Chronicles

Release date: 2025

“Dive into a new era with ArcheAge Chronicles, the online action RPG set 50 years after the original. Embark on epic adventures, engage in enhanced combat, and explore vast, uncharted worlds filled with strategic battles and rich storytelling. Customize your housing, master life skills, and uncover new realms in this dynamic universe. Get ready to conquer challenges and unravel ancient mysteries in ArcheAge Chronicles.”

Palworld

Release date: Out now

The ridiculously popular “Pokemon with guns” game is now available on PS5 (despite Nintendo’s recent lawsuit against developer Pocketpair).

Lunar Remastered Collection

Release date: Spring 2025

A remastered collection featuring LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete, two of the best JRPGs of the 1990s.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC

Release date: Out now

It’s worth jumping back into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for the new Radical Reptiles DLC, which two new playable fighters: Mondo Gecko and Mona Lisa.

Fantasian Neo Dimension

Release date: Dec. 5, 2024

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and composer Nobuo Uematsu worked together to craft this multi-dimensional fantasy RPG where you and your party will embark on a journey “to reclaim your lost memories and save the world from the mechteria infection.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Release date: Oct. 31, 2024

“In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you will save the battered world of Thedas and unite the Veilguard: your team of seven companions, each with their own rich lives and deep backstories,” reads the description from BioWare. “As you become the leader, you will be able to select from different races, combat classes, customized appearances, and playstyles: all allowing you to play how you want to play.”

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

Release date: Oct. 2024

The latest expansion for Alan Wake 2 takes place in the Lake House, “where reckless experiments have caused reality to collide with the Dark Place. ”

Hitman World of Assassination VR

Release date: Dec. 2024

You can finally play Hitman World of Assassination on your PS VR2 this December. It features 21 locations, full dual wielding and intuitive gestures.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

Release date: Dec. 10, 2024

The PS1 action-adventure game and its PS2 sequel are being remastered for a new generation decades after the last entry in the series arrived.

Fear the Spotlight

Release date: Oct. 22, 2024

First revealed back at Summer Game Fest, Fear the Spotlight is a throwback narrative horror game from Blumhouse Games, and it’s coming in time for Halloween.

Towers of Aghasba

Release date: Nov. 2024

Towers of Aghasba is an action-adventure builder game entering early access this November. You will be tasked with rebuilding your civilization while maintaining the ecosystem.

Fortnite DualSense Controller

Sony and Epic are teaming up for the DualSense Wireless Controller – Fortnite Limited Edition, which you can preorder starting on October 3, 2024.

Dynasty Warriors Origins

Release date: Jan. 17, 2025

“Tension-filled battlefields where you are challenged by a massive, endless army as far as the eye can see.” It sounds like a Dynasty Warriors game, alright!

Monster Hunter Wilds

Release date: Feb. 28, 2025

We got a closer look at Monster Hunter Wilds today, as well as a release date announcement. Only a few months left until we can start hunting monsters again!

Lego Horizon Adventures

Release date: Nov. 14, 2024

Sony announced that the digital deluxe edition of Lego Horizon Adventures will include Roller Coaster Customization options for your home, three outfits from the Horizon games, Ratchet and Rivet outfits from Ratchet and Clank, and a Sackboy outfit.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Release date: Oct. 31, 2024

Guerrilla Games has spruced up the graphics of the original Horizon to match its sequel, and if you own Horizon Zero Dawn already, you can upgrade for $9.99.

Stellar Blade x Nier: Automata DLC

Release date: 2024

In addition to photo mode and the debut of Stellar Blade’s original soundtrack on streaming services, the game is also getting a crossover with Nier: Automata.

PS5 Chroma Collection

Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo PS5 accessories will arrive on November 7, 2024, followed by the launch of Chroma Teal accessories starting on January 23, 2025.

PS5 Pro Enhanced games

Sony shared some more games that will be enhanced by the PS5 Pro, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Stellar Blade, and Rise of the Ronin.

Ghost of Yōtei

Release date: 2025

Set centuries after Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei is a new open-world action adventure from Sucker Punch Productions starring a new ghost named Atsu. Her adventure will take place in 1603 in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei.