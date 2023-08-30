PlayStation Plus yearly subscriptions are getting huge price hikes next week

If you were thinking about signing up for PlayStation Plus, you might want to get on that before next week. On Wednesday, Sony announced that global price hikes for all three of its 12-month subscription plans will go into effect next Wednesday, September 6. Therefore, you only have a week left to lock in your PS Plus subscription at the current price.

In a blog post this week covering the PlayStation Plus free monthly games for September, Sony revealed that pricing changes are coming to PS Plus 12-month plans. Starting September 6, 12 months of PS Plus Essential will increase from $59.99 to $79.99, PS Plus Extra will jump from $99.99 to $134.99, and PS Plus Premium will go from $119.99 to $159.99.

Here are the new PlayStation Plus prices in other countries around the world:

PS Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription : 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen

: 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen PS Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription : 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen

: 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen PS Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription: 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen

Sony notes that 12-month subscriptions are still cheaper than 1-month or 3-month plans over the course of a year, but these are substantial price hikes. Once the new prices take effect, Essential members will pay $20 more per year, Extra members will pay $35 more, and Premium members will pay a whopping $40 more for the same service with the same perks.

If you are already paying for a 12-month subscription, Sony says the price increase won’t take effect until your next renewal date on or after November 6. But if you make any changes to your membership after September 6, including upgrades, downgrades, or buying additional time, your plan will be automatically updated to reflect the new price.

If these new prices are too much for you, here’s how you can cancel your subscription:

Sign in to Account Management. Select Subscription from the menu on the left of the screen. Select Cancel Subscription next to PlayStation Plus.

This is Sony’s explanation for raising the prices of its 12-month PS Plus subscriptions across the board: “This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.”