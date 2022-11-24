People can’t stop raving about Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour, which is getting 2 more seasons

Amazon’s Prime Video streamer has stepped up in a significant way this year, putting itself more in contention than ever with all of its rivals (including Netflix) thanks to everything from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to titles like Reacher, Outer Range, Paper Girls, The Night Sky, The Terminal List, and so many other top-notch series and movies it put out this year. One of the newest is the UK import The Devil’s Hour, starring an utterly terrifying Peter Capaldi.

Prime Video just announced it’s getting two more seasons, a strong-enough sign on its own that the reception has been fantastic so far. Critics, too, can’t stop raving about it — this is a rare Prime Video series, to be more specific, that has scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Devil’s Hour

Stars of The Devil’s Hour include Jessica Raine, who plays Lucy — a woman woken every night at 3:33 a.m. by terrifying visions during what’s known as “the devil’s hour.” She’s the mother to an emotionless 8-year-old son, and her own mother speaks to empty chairs.

“When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area,” Prime Video’s summary for the series explains, “the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Peter Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Nikesh Patel.”

Prime Video, meanwhile, confirmed this week that the 6-episode series is getting a second and third season, with filming set to begin in 2023.

In Season 2, Gideon’s intentions will at least be revealed. And, intriguingly, Prime Video is setting it up as simultaneously a sequel and a prequel.

The Devil’s Hour is produced by Hartswood Films, written by Tom Moran, and executive produced by Steven Moffat, Moran, and Sue Vertue.

“We’re thrilled with the audience response to The Devil’s Hour, and can’t wait to share the next chapter of this mind-bending story,” said Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. “Fans can look forward to plenty more twists and turns in this remarkable tale from first-time series creator Tom Moran, and welcoming back our immensely talented cast, led by Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi.”

More Prime Video news: New on Prime Video: Every new show and movie (December 2022)