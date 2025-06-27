This app turns your iPhone into an old-school Game Boy Camera

Delta’s creator, Riley Testut, announced a new project: a Game Boy Camera clone for iPhone users. Called Delta Camera, this standalone app will feature everything you expect from a modern camera app, but with a twist: a Game Boy-like experience.

Testut is known for the Delta app, the most famous Game Boy emulator available on the App Store. With this future release, the developer brings back the 1998 experience of the Game Boy Camera, one of Nintendo’s most iconic accessories.

If you weren’t alive back when the Game Boy Camera launched, or you never had the chance to play with it, the Game Boy Camera had an incredible resolution of 128×112 pixels, and it could take photos in black and white and four different shades of gray.

The camera let users take selfies or standard shots. It could store 30-40 photos internally, and it also included basic editing tools, including stamps and effects. Of course, Nintendo always adds a gimmick, and with the camera, you could play mini-games in a quirky, bizarre UI and play music. You could even create photo montages like pixel art and fake IDs. Finally, you could use the Game Boy Printer to print photos and bring the memories to life.

Testut has yet to share all the Delta Camera details, but we know it will support any iPhone camera with manual exposure, zoom, and full Camera Control support. For now, only patrons can take download the beta version of the app, with a final release coming later this year.

The developer also explained that the app emulates the actual Game Boy Camera, so users will need to provide the ROM file themselves.

BGR will let you know once the Delta Camera becomes available to all users. At the moment, it’s unclear if it’s going to be a paid app or if it’s only going to be available as a sideloading option for users in the EU. Most likely, users worldwide will be able to take advantage of this experience through the App Store as well.