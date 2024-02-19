One of Netflix’s best 2023 movies is now free to watch on YouTube

2023 was a great year for Netflix’s original movie slate, evidenced by the fact that the streamer managed to rack up 18 Oscar nominations. One of those nominees was Nimona, competing in Best Animated Feature against Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, and Robot Dreams. If you haven’t seen it yet and don’t have a Netflix subscription, we’ve got good news: Netflix uploaded the entire movie on YouTube for free.

Streamers have begun uploading pilot episodes, movies, and even entire seasons of shows on YouTube to drum up interest in recent years. With voting for Oscar winners starting Thursday, it is a perfect time to get people talking about Nimona.

If you don’t want any more details about the movie, you can watch Nimona right here:

Nimona features Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona, Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart, Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy as The Director, Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade, RuPual as Nate Knight, and Lorraine Toussaint as Queen Valerin.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane (Spies in Disguise) directed the movie, which was written by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor. Nimona is based on the 2015 graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson, who also co-created the comic book series Lumberjanes.

“When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy,” reads Netflix’s synopsis. “But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.”