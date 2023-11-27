In Obliterated, the silly and shamelessly outlandish new Netflix series from the creators of Cobra Kai, a team of elite special forces operatives decides to get hammered after saving Las Vegas. It feels appropriate, in a way — save Sin City, and you ought to be entitled to a night of booze, sex, and general debauchery, right? The problem, though, comes when the team learns that the bomb they deactivated was actually a fake, and now the clock is ticking for them to save Las Vegas for real this time. Only, they have to do so while under the influence, or the whole city will be — you guessed it! — obliterated.

What to know: In Obliterated, the eight episodes of which were filmed in Albuquerque and Las Vegas, the special forces team must find and detonate a nuclear device.

“There’s only a short window of time to find the bomb, and as the clock ticks, our team must overcome deadly forces working against them … as well as overcome the massive amounts of alcohol and other substances that are in their system,” executive producer, director, and co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg says in a promotional interview with the streaming giant, which describes the series as a cross between The Hangover and 24.

Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner in “Obliterated.” Image source: Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Adds Schlossberg’s fellow executive producer, director, and co-showrunner Josh Heald: “Even if you’re the so-called best of the best, you’re gonna be way up against it if called back into action with a system full of liquor and drugs. Our team deals with every conceivable self-imposed obstacle as a result of accidentally partying before the mission is over.” The mission, he continues, is “way more difficult when contending with blurred vision, poor brain processing, decreased coordination, nausea, hunger, thirst, and bladder control.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Who’s in it: The cast includes —

Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters, an “intelligence badass”

Nick Zano, as Navy Seal Chad McKnight

Terrence Terrell as Trunk, a Navy SEAL and Chad’s wingman

as Trunk, a Navy SEAL and Chad’s wingman Paola Lázaro as Marine sniper Angela Gomez

Kimi Rutledge as NSA tech expert Maya Lerner

Eugene Kim as Air Force pilot Paul Yung

C. Thomas Howell as Army explosives technician Hagerty

and Alyson Gorske as Lana, “a Vegas party girl who gets swept up in the mission.”

Why I’m excited for it: Streamers like Netflix are obviously chock-full of generic “save the world from a ticking bomb” action movies and TV shows. If anything, the creators of Cobra Kai have already shown us that they know how to have fun — as well as how to addict us with fantastic storytelling. I’m looking forward to Obliterated for the same reason I loved a comedy like the recently released Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

You can never have too many Netflix series that don’t take themselves too seriously while, at the same time, they’re taking you on an adventure-filled ride.

Release date. Obliterated arrives on the streamer on Nov. 30. Check out a trailer for the series below.