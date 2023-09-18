Nintendo Switch 2 performance revealed in leaked document

As more information continues to trickle out about Nintendo’s next console, it’s clear that official news isn’t far off. The latest tidbit comes from internal emails made public as part of the ongoing FTC v. Microsoft case. The documents reveal Nintendo briefed Activision on the Switch 2 in late 2022 and even provided some details about its performance.

As spotted by The Verge, the document is heavily redacted, but it does include some interesting revelations about the Switch 2.

Chris Schnakenberg, head of platform strategy and partner relations at Activision, prepared the following summary of the “Next-Gen Switch” (or NG Switch) based on the briefing with Nintendo in a document titled “NG Switch Draft.pdf.”

Given the closer alignment to gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / XboxOne, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well. It would be helpful to secure early access to development hardware prototypes and prove that out nice and early.

It appears the performance of the Switch 2 will be on par with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Despite launching more than three years after the PS4 and Xbox One, the computing power of the Switch couldn’t match Sony and Microsoft’s consoles. Of course, that wasn’t really the goal, as the console also needed to be light enough to carry around. I’d argue that compromise paid off, as the Switch is now the third best-selling console of all time.

While we’d all love for the Switch 2 to be as powerful as the PS5, as light as the original Switch, and still cost $299, that’s not an especially realistic wishlist. As Activision notes, even matching the performance of the PS4 and Xbox One would open the door to more AAA third-party ports. Have you seen Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch? This might have been avoided on Switch 2:

Crying at the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1, Why didn’t they just wait for the next gen switch console, the fact it costs 70$ is robbery💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RHUFQJTHC5 — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 17, 2023

When and if more Switch 2 information is uncovered during this case, we’ll be sure to update you. In the meantime, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 guide.