Nintendo Switch 2 is coming, but October is full of new Switch games

As excited as we are about rumors and leaks surrounding Nintendo’s next-generation console, the Switch is not dead yet. In fact, October 2023 is shaping up to be one of the finest months of new releases the Switch has seen all year, packed with sequels, remakes, indie hits, and a new 2D Mario game. Let’s see what Switch owners can look forward to in October.

On Monday, Nintendo shared a list of new titles coming to the Switch next month. The company does this every month, but it’s not often that the list is this impressive. The highlight is obviously Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but it’s also just the tip of the iceberg.

Here’s the list of the ten biggest games coming to Nintendo Switch in October:

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – October 3, 2023

– October 3, 2023 Wargroove 2 – October 5, 2023

– October 5, 2023 Detective Pikachu Returns – October 6, 2023

– October 6, 2023 Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – October 6, 2023

– October 6, 2023 Batman: Arkham Trilogy – October 13, 2023

– October 13, 2023 Sonic Superstars – October 17, 2023

– October 17, 2023 Super Mario Bros. Wonder – October 20, 2023

– October 20, 2023 Just Dance 2024 Edition – October 24, 2023

– October 24, 2023 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – October 24, 2023

– October 24, 2023 Dave the Diver – October 26, 2023

First and foremost, retro gamers will be in heaven with new 2D Mario and Sonic games coming out just days apart. Both of these games bring a fresh, modern look and exciting new power-ups to classic side-scrolling platformer franchises.

Once you’re done bouncing off the heads of enemies, you can take a trip to Gotham in Batman: Arkham Trilogy, which comprises Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight all in one package. These are some of the most fun and engaging open-world superhero games outside of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales on PS5.

Strategy fans are champing at the bit as well, with the latest Disgaea entry launching in October alongside Wargroove 2. And then there’s the 7-game Metal Gear Solid collection, the new Just Dance, and the long-awaited sequel to Detective Pikachu on the 3DS.

Cap it all off with the smash hit indie game Dave the Diver, which tasks the player with exploring the sea while fishing during the day and then managing a sushi restaurant at night, and this might be the most well-rounded month of Switch releases in years.

I guess we can wait a few more months for the Nintendo Switch 2.