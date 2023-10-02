Nintendo Switch 2 can reportedly run PS5 and Xbox Series X games

One of the many reasons that the Switch has been such a hit for Nintendo is the steady stream of quality first-party titles since it launched in 2017. Those exclusives are made all the more vital by the fact that the Switch is significantly underpowered compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which means many third-party games skip the Switch. But according to an insider with a solid track record, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be powerful enough to run many upcoming games that will also launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Tom Henderson, owner of Insider Gaming (which leaked the PlayStation Portal months before it was announced), took to X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend to share some exciting news for Nintendo fans about the next-generation console:

Really excited for the Nintendo Switch 2 and its tech. We'll see "Launching on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC" a heck of a lot in 12-18 months. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 30, 2023

He seems to be implying that the performance of the Switch 2 will be closer to that of the other current-generation gaming consoles than the Switch. While recent third-party releases like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lies of P, Armored Core 6, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo 4 are too taxing for the Switch hardware, the Switch 2 might be able to run them.

Considering how popular the Switch is despite its deficiencies, adding a collection of major third-party titles to the library would be a huge win for the Switch 2. At the very least, we shouldn’t see any more ports as disastrous as Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch.

Henderson’s tweet also lines up nicely with a few recent rumors from Nintendo Universo editor-in-chief Felipe Lima, who claims Far Cry 7 will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2. He also claims that the next mainline Monster Hunter is in the works for Switch 2.