Nintendo reveals the 10 best-selling Switch games of all time

As part of its latest earnings report this week, Nintendo announced that it has sold over 1 billion Switch games since the console launched on March 3, 2017. Additionally, the company updated its list of top-selling Switch games, and while there are plenty of familiar titles, a few additions to the library have shaken up the top 10 in recent months.

According to Nintendo, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the most popular Switch game, with over 55 million units sold in total through June 30. In the past three months alone, Nintendo sold 1.67 million copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is not only over six years old at this point but is also a remaster of a nine-year-old Wii U game.

The top five is rounded out by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey. Pokémon Sword and Shield check in at number 6, but right behind them at number 7 is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The latest mainline Pokémon games weren’t reviewed especially well, but they’ve still been a hit.

Finally, the latest addition to the top 10 is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which landed on May 12 to critical acclaim while generating more memes and TikToks than Nintendo could have possibly imagined. I have a feeling it will be further up the list by the next quarter.

Here’s the updated list of best-selling Nintendo Switch games by units sold as of June 30:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 55.46 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons | 42.79 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | 31.77 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | 30.65 million Super Mario Odyssey | 26.44 million Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield | 25.92 million Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Violet | 22.66 million Super Mario Party | 19.39 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | 18.51 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | 16.17 million

With rumors swirling of a new Nintendo console coming in 2024, Tears of the Kingdom might be the last new Switch game to make this list. Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the next 2D Mario game, might be the only other title to have a shot when it launches on October 20.