The 5 biggest game releases of August 2023

July was a relatively slow month for video game releases, but August is as busy as ever as the holiday season nears. There are several long-awaited sequels coming out this month, including Baldur’s Gate 3 and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Baldur’s Gate 2, the last mainline entry, launched in 2000, while Armored Core: Verdict Day came out in 2013. Needless to say, fans of these franchises have been waiting ages for new games to arrive.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

New game releases of August 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3

Release date : August 3

: August 3 Systems: PC

One of the most storied CRPG franchises in gaming history returns, and after jumping from one developer to the next over the years, Larian Studios (Divinity: Original Sin) is the latest to take a crack. Despite its modern graphics, this is an old-school RPG with tons of races and classes to choose from, countless side quests to embark upon, and a stunning 174 hours of cinematics. Gameplay is based on the 5th-edition Dungeons & Dragons rule set.

Madden NFL 24

Release date : August 18

: August 18 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The annual entry in the Madden NFL franchise is upon us. This year, EA Sports has updated its FieldSENSE gameplay systems to add new contested catch tackle types, improved catching AI, new throwing animations, and enhanced defensive back behavior. There are also a variety of modes, including Franchise, Madden Ultimate Team, and Superstar.

Immortals of Aveum

Release date : August 22

: August 22 Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

A first-person shooter without any guns? That’s what Immortals of Aveum, a “single-player first person magic shooter” in which you play as a new battlemage-in-training, Jak. You’ll master the three colors of magic (red, blue, green) as you join the Everwar in an attempt to stop Sandrakk, tyrant of Lucium, from destroying the world of Aveum.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Release date : August 25

: August 25 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Long before FromSoftware was churning out award-winning action RPGs year after year, the studio was best known as the creator of the Armored Core third-person mech shooters. To date, there have been 15 installments in the series, but the last one came out on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. Ten years later, the mechs are back, complete with all the missions and customization that fans love. Just don’t expect Elden Ring with robots.

Sea of Stars

Release date : August 29

: August 29 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

While there are plenty of splashy triple-A releases this month, the indie turn-based RPG Sea of Stars has also attracted plenty of attention. Although it’s inspired by retro role-playing games of yore, Sea of Stars has various twists on the genre, such as traversal mechanics while exploring the world, a lack of random encounters, and dynamic lighting.

Those are the highlights, but here are some other notable game releases in August:

Gord | PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC | August 8

| PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC | August 8 WrestleQuest | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC | August 8

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC | August 8 Atlas Fallen | PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC – August 10

| PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC – August 10 Stray Gods: The Role-Playing Musical | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | August 10

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | August 10 Hammerwatch II | PC | August 15

| PC | August 15 Moving Out 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | August 15

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | August 15 Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC | August 17

| PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC | August 17 Bomb Rush Cyberfunk | Switch, PC | August 18

| Switch, PC | August 18 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC | August 18

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC | August 18 Blasphemous 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC | August 24

| PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC | August 24 Goodbye Volcano High | PS5, PS4, PC | August 29

| PS5, PS4, PC | August 29 Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | August 31

We will be back next month with all of the biggest game releases for September 2023, which include Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, and EA Sports FC 24.