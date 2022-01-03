New Multiverse of Madness leaks give us two key Marvel characters

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next big multiverse movie in the MCU and the next title set to hit theaters. We’ll have to wait until May 6th to see this story in cinemas, but the movie is already the most talked-about Marvel release of 2022. That’s because Doctor Strange 2 should deliver a multiverse adventure even bigger than No Way Home.

The latest Spider-Man movie only offered us a limited take on the multiverse threats that the Avengers will have to deal with. The Doctor Strange sequel is where we’ll explore the multiverse in earnest, given that it’s a movie that Marvel fully controls. Also, like No Way Home, Multiverse of Madness will bring several exciting cameos, with new leaks showing us two potentially significant Doctor Strange 2 characters.

Mind you, significant spoilers will follow below.

The Doctor Strange 2 toys

Multiverse of Madness should have premiered on March 25th, but then Marvel pushed it back to May 6th. The studio needed significant reshoots in the final months of 2021. Rumors said Marvel wanted to fix the storyline and add more cameos.

But you know what’s not exactly delayed? The release schedule of toys based on Multiverse of Madness. We saw a few toy leaks so far, including puzzles, Lego sets, figurines, and Marvel Legends collections that revealed various Doctor Strange 2 secrets.

We’ve explained before that MCU merchandise won’t completely spoil the movie. First of all, the toy sets are only loosely based on MCU films or TV shows. Secondly, reshoots as extensive as the ones needed by Doctor Strange 2 can bring massive changes to a film’s plot.

With that in mind, I’ll remind you that the puzzle and Lego leaks revealed a big Multiverse of Madness villain. That’s Shuma Gorath/Gargantus, a one-eyed octopus-like demon. We caught a glimpse of this entity in the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer.

Then, the figurines leaks offered us a look at several other Multiverse of Madness characters, including some that also showed up on the trailer.

The new Multiverse of Madness leaks

The new leaks also come from the Marvel Legends sets that are already available for preorder online. People have found some of them in the wild and posted pictures of them. What’s interesting in this case is that we’re looking at images of the actors playing these characters.

Defender Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

First of all, we have Defender Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), seen below.

Here is a closer look at Defender Strange’s look in #MultiverseOfMadness from the Marvel Legends packaging!



(via: @eljuanleon) pic.twitter.com/NgFxtgLI8C — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) December 31, 2021

Here’s how the description reads: “Doctor Strange is earth’s foremost magical defender, safeguarding our dimension against supernatural threats from across the multiverse.”

That description is meant to deceive us. Defender Strange isn’t Doctor Strange. Or better said, he’s not our Doctor Strange. This is probably a version of Strange from a different timeline. He has a different outfit and a different hairstyle and goatee. Just like Strange Supreme has a different look in What If…?.

And yes, a version of Evil Strange is also in Multiverse of Madness. We already saw him in the first trailer for the movie.

Master Mordo

Then, we have the Master Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) promo art below. It’s also a Multiverse of Madness leak that comes from the Marvel Legends collection, although the description for Master Mordo isn’t available in the following image.

The official promotional art for Mordo in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/EJPzGYDs7Q — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 2, 2022

As was the case with the previous character leak, this isn’t the Mordo you expect. The MCU’s primary Mordo will appear in Multiverse of Madness, as various plot leaks have said. People familiar with those leaks already know what will happen to the character — assuming those plot leaks are accurate and Marvel has not changed the story during the reshoots.

But Master Mordo will be a Sorcerer Supreme in a different universe, according to the same plot leaks. We’ve already seen the character in the trailer, featuring the same suit and hairstyle as in this Multiverse of Madness toy leak.

Master Mordo will be a member of The Illuminati, the Multiverse of Madness plot leaks say. And we do see him at odds with primary Strange in the trailer, which is in line with those leaks.

These Marvel Legends figurines are already available for preorder, which means we’ll start seeing them in stores soon.