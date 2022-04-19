New Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors come from a trusted source

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is less than three weeks away, and the first MCU movie of the year should deliver a solid performance on its opening weekend. Plenty of showtimes sold out within the first few hours of online preorders, with ticket sales already setting new records for 2022. The plethora of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors is likely fueling the interest in the sequel, similar to what happened before No Way Home.

However, the latest Spider-Man had no surprises left when it hit theaters. The film’s massive cameos had leaked numerous times, complete with detailed evidence that left no room for doubt. Things are a lot different for Multiverse of Madness. We witnessed many cameo rumors, but we also saw plenty of conflicting Doctor Strange 2 reports. And while Marvel confirmed a few of the surprise cameos, many others are still a mystery.

A trusted source just revealed more details about the purported Doctor Strange 2 cameos. But before we look at the new rumors, you should know that big spoilers follow ahead.

All of the confirmed cameos

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Christin Palmer (Rachel McAdams) are all appearing in the sequel. We’ve known as much since before the film started shooting in early 2021, and we know from the trailers we’ll see variants of these characters as well.

Multiverse of Madness will also bring us a brand new young Avenger in the form of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Then, the Super Bowl Doctor Strange 2 confirmed a few big cameo rumors. We got our first glimpse at Professor X (Patrick Stewart) — well, we heard his voice mainly. And we saw a Captain Marvel variant that will likely be played by Lashana Lynch in the film.

Finally, the brand new poster accompanying the Super Bowl trailer told us Captain Carter will show up in the film. Hayley Atwell played the animated variant in What If…?, and we’ll expect to see her in Multiverse of Madness too.

But that only scratches the surface when it comes to Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors. Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Deadpool, Loki, and Wolverine are some of the beloved MCU characters that keep appearing in Multiverse of Madness reports. On top of that, we have rumors for all sorts of MCU characters that might have brief appearances in Doctor Strange 2.

The new Doctor Strange 2 rumors

At the same time, we have rumors that claim some of these MCU characters will not show up in the sequel. With that in mind, there’s no telling what Marvel has prepared for Multiverse of Madness in terms of cameos.

What contributes to the confusion is the extensive reshoots the movie got. Marvel spent the final months of 2021 reshooting the film, with reports claiming that one of the reasons the work was so ample concerns cameos. Marvel wanted more of them.

This brings us to the latest set of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors that concerns several Marvel characters. You won’t like some of the tweets below if the information is accurate.

Reddit and Twitter leaker MyTimeToShineHello said in a tweet that a variant of Christine Palmer won’t be playing Clea. Instead, Charlize Theron will bring that Marvel character to life in the MCU. Previous rumors said that Theron will play Clea in Doctor Strange 2.

No she's Night Nurse. Working for The Illuminati. Charlize Theron is playing Clea https://t.co/Fp8JyS3A2o — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 17, 2022

In a separate tweet, the leaker said that nobody from the Loki TV show appears in Doctor Strange 2. This contradicts various cameo rumors that claimed Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Mobius (Owen Wilson) will appear in the film.

As far as I know no one from Loki is in Doctor Strange 2. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 17, 2022

Finally, the leaker said that John Krasinski will play Mister Fantastic. That’s another revolving Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumor.

Krasinski — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 18, 2022

As a reminder, she mentioned the Illuminati that Wanda will fight a few days ago, listing Professor X, Captain Marvel, Mister Fantastic, and Black Bolt.

That said, nothing is confirmed at this time. This leaker might have offered accurate information in the past, but we’re still looking at cameo rumors. Thankfully, Doctor Strange 2 opens in less than three weeks, at which point we’ll know everything about it.

