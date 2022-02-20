Doctor Strange 2’s Captain Carter cameo confirmed by Disney Plus

Marvel surprised fans last Sunday with the second Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, which included two exciting cameo confirmations. Professor X and a Captain Marvel variant are officially in the sequel, it would appear. Separately, Marvel released a new Doctor Strange 2 poster that suggested Captain Carter would also appear in the movie. And just like that, Marvel dropped three massive reveals, which suggests the studio has even more surprises in store for Multiverse of Madness.

From the looks of it, Disney is ready to milk those reveals to promote its Disney Plus streaming service. And the company has just confirmed the Doctor Strange 2 Captain Carter cameo in a teaser on social media. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

The Multiverse of Madness cameo leaks

The multiverse angle gives Marvel license to pull off all sorts of crazy stunts without worrying too much about plot holes. That’s why we always expected to see many superheroes join Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in the sequel.

But, just like Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Doctor Strange 2 surprises won’t stay secret. Not all of them, anyway. And we saw plenty of leaks out there detailing the various Multiverse of Madness cameos.

Professor X, Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter were part of those leaks. The Doctor Strange 2 trailer confirmed that Patrick Stewart will return to his Charles Xavier role. We don’t know who is playing Captain Marvel, but we know this is a variant of the character. Rumors said that Teyonah Parris will become Captain Marvel in the sequel, but newer reports say it’s Lashana Lynch playing the character.

The new Captain Carter Doctor Strange 2 teaser

As for Captain Carter, there’s only one actress for that role. That’s Hayley Atwell, who played the non-superhero version of the character in the MCU so far — Peggy Carter. But we saw Captain Carter debut last year via the What If…?.

Before What If…? hit Disney Plus, Marvel confirmed that Captain Carter is one of the most important superheroes in the series. The studio teased that Captain Carter will show up again in the MCU. And it looks like Doctor Strange 2 will be the first movie where we’ll see the live-action version of the character.

Putting the shield on the Doctor Strange 2 wasn’t a mistake. Marvel knew what it was doing, as MCU fans devour any new content, looking for Easter eggs and plot clues. But it looks like it was all part of a bigger marketing ploy.

Disney Plus Italy posted the following message on Twitter earlier this week:

Sembra che quello scudo sia riapparso recentemente da qualche parte… 🤔 non vi sembra una "Follia"?#CaptainCarter e tutti gli episodi di #WhatIf vi aspettano su #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/mRFfqVbDN5 — Disney+ IT (@DisneyPlusIT) February 17, 2022

“It seems that shield has appeared recently someplace… don’t you think it’s ‘Madness’?” a translation of the tweet says, reminding viewers that Captain Carter and all the What If…? episodes are streaming on Disney Plus.

That’s great trolling from Disney, and we shouldn’t be surprised to see similar cross-promotion in the future.

Also, the fact that Marvel is ready to confirm three big Doctor Strange 2 cameos implies there are more surprises that Marvel won’t talk about. What can be bigger than Professor X, Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter? Well, we have leaks that answer that question.