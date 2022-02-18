Leaker claims to reveal all of the Doctor Strange 2 multiverse cameos

Marvel has confirmed some of the fantastic multiverse cameos of Doctor Strange 2 with the help of the second trailer it released during the Super Bowl game and the poster that came out at the same time. We’ve discovered three characters between the trailer and the poster: Professor X (Patrick Stewart), a Captain Marvel variant, and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).

But we’ve seen plenty of Multiverse of Madness leaks detailing the cameos that Marvel prepared for Doctor Strange 2. Moreover, some of the most recent rumors said that Marvel has added many cameos during the extensive reshoots. Unlike the Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo rumors, not every Doctor Strange 2 cameo leak is on the same page. Some say certain actors will appear in the film, while others dispute those claims.

This brings us to a new leak from a Marvel insider who provided consistent information about ongoing MCU projects, Multiverse of Madness included. This person posted a reportedly complete list of Doctor Strange 2 cameos on Twitter, which we’re about to look at. But you should know that massive spoilers might follow below.

When Marvel announced the initial batch of MCU Phase 4 titles, we knew for sure that Doctor Strange 2 would be a multiverse story. That’s because Marvel revealed the full movie title: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, Marvel delivered various multiverse stories in Phase 4 so far. Loki, What If…?, and Spider-Man: No Way Home are all leading to Doctor Strange 2. And the movie might have a massive impact on the MCU development.

Why the multiverse is so important

The multiverse lets Marvel connect the Fox, Netflix, and Sony universes of Marvel stories to the MCU. We already saw it happen with No Way Home, which brought back Sony’s previous Spider-Man variants.

Secondly, it lets Marvel honor the actors that played some of the iconic non-MCU Marvel characters out there. Like Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X in the Fox universe. It’s with the help of cameos in Doctor Strange 2 that we might see some of these characters play those roles one last time before Marvel recasts them. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine might be another.

Some of those Fox heroes will need to transition towards the MCU. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will make the jump to the MCU, and the multiverse is a likely point of entry.

Also, Marvel can offer alternate actors for some of the Avengers that died or retired. We want to get Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) after Endgame, but we want him to be dead as well, for the sake of the story. The multiverse can deliver that.

On the same note, Marvel can use the multiverse to test some actors for specific roles. Rumors say that John Krasinski will play a variant of Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2. But that cameo doesn’t guarantee that Krasinski will also play the MCU’s primary Reed Richards.

Not to mention that the multiverse can explain the MCU suddenly getting a large number of mutants. Solving the X-Men origin puzzle is a challenge for Marvel.

Finally, the multiverse cameos in Doctor Strange 2 will be glorious fan service. This sort of surprise worked for No Way Home, so it should definitely work for Multiverse of Madness.

The new Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks

Twitter user MyTimeToShineHello is someone you might be aware of if you’re into MCU leaks. She provided plenty of details about the MCU on Reddit before jumping to Twitter.

It’s on Twitter where the leaker listed all the Doctor Strange 2 multiverse cameos that she’s aware of after the big reveals in trailer 2.

Here’s the list of surprises that Marvel has reportedly prepared for fans:

Professor X (Patrick Stewart)

Captain Carter (Hayley Attwell)

Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch)

Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski)

Black Bolt (Anson Mount)

Clea (Charlize Theron)

Balder the Brave

Magneto

In a separate tweet, she said that Deadpool and “Iron *something* variant” are also in the movie, adding that’s all she knows. Then she said that James McAvoy isn’t in Multiverse of Madness. Previous Doctor Strange 2 leaks did say that both McAvoy and Stewart will bring their Professor X variants to the movie.

We have no idea if the multiverse cameos above are accurate. But we do know from the latest Doctor Strange 2 trailer that Professor X and Captain Marvel are in the movie. Also, the poster teases Captain Carter.

Could there be others?

Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic and Mount’s Black Bolt appeared in previous leaks. Balder the Brave is a character that appeared in Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks. And those plot leaks seem to be accurate. Bruce Campbell has been associated with the character.

As for Iron Man, we know from the trailer that the Illuminati use Ultron drones that don’t want to eradicate life. That must mean an Iron Man version is nearby. Whether it’s Cruise or RDJ playing him, that’s beyond the point.

The only question marks we have concern Clea and Magneto. We expect Clea in the movie, and some say Charlize Theron is on the new poster. Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen played the iconic character for Fox. One of them should show up in Multiverse of Madness.

2 More (spoilers for #MultiverseOfMadness below)



Deadpool (and MAYBE some of his friends)

Iron *something* variant



That's about it as far as I know — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 17, 2022

Could there be more? We saw plenty of crazy Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors that detailed all sorts of exciting possibilities. Not to mention that some of Deadpool’s friends could also appear in the movie, according to the same leaker. And some of Deadpool’s friends are mutants.

Whatever the case, we’re going to get a definitive answer on May 6th, when the movie hits cinemas.