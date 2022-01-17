Four mind-blowing Doctor Strange 2 cameos might have leaked

The part of the internet that deals in Marvel MCU stories is ablaze with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leaks. Specifically, an insider claimed a few days ago that Doctor Strange 2 cameos will include a character who will be a dream come true for fans. Soon after that, we learned who that actor might be, with various reports offering the same name for this fan-favorite hero.

It turns out that the character/actor might have actually leaked several months ago. Marvel was working on extensive Doctor Strange 2 reshoots at the time. The reshoots were supposed to fix some problems with the story and add several cameos missing from the first cut. That info came courtesy of a leaker who had revealed accurate details from Spider-Man: No Way Home long before the premiere.

Furthermore, the same person also mentioned another beloved Marvel character we want to see in Doctor Strange 2, as well as two other unexpected cameos that should make fans happy. Before we look at any of it, we’ll warn you that massive spoilers follow below if this information is accurate.

The X-Men surprises

Before we get to the best part of today’s leak, we’ll have to check out two peculiar events that happened just as Doctor Strange 2 was completing its reshoots.

Being a multiverse movie, Doctor Strange 2 is the kind of adventure that can offer so many cameos that will be relevant to the future of the MCU. The X-Men are among the characters we expect to see in the MCU soon.

Marvel confirmed that X-Men projects were in development in late July 2019 when it announced the first Phase 4 titles. But the studio never gave fans any specifics or release dates. One of the problems with the mutants is that Marvel has to find a way to include them in the MCU without ruining earlier movies in the process. The multiverse is a way to at least link the MCU to Fox’s X-Men universe.

For months, we’ve heard that Patrick Stewart’s Professor X will be one of the Doctor Strange 2 big cameos. Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) are two other mutants that came up in those leaks.

But Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might feature plenty of other mutants from the Foxverse. And fans on social media noticed two important look changes concerning beloved actors who have played iconic X-Men in the past.

As you can see in the tweets below, Sophie Turner died her hair red recently. Separately, James McAvoy shaved his head. The pair played Jean Grey and Professor X, respectively, in earlier X-Men movies.

James McAvoy shaved his head Sophie Turner dyed her hair red at the same time. what a coincidence(!)) #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/gyckiohh8l — 𝘠𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘯 (@lllyasemin) January 14, 2022

We last saw them in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Fox’s last Marvel adventure before the Disney acquisition.

The actors’ new looks above might be just coincidences. But what if we’re looking at indirect confirmations of two big Doctor Strange 2 cameos?

Exciting leaks might’ve been uncovered

While the Jean Grey and young Professor X cameos above might be just coincidences, we do have more believable leaks for you. They come from a Reddit leaker who uncovered a few massive Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers months before the film’s release.

Back in late October, Reddit user WebheadSupreme unearthed several leaks from 4chan that turned out to be accurate. We found out details about the No Way Home ending nearly two months before the premiere. Moreover, those leaks told us which No Way Home character would be responsible for having the three Spider-Man meet.

The same leak detective is now back with a leak concerning Doctor Strange 2 cameos and it focuses on two big characters: Deadpool and Mister Fantastic.

WebheadSupreme said in a post on the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit that he tried to search 4chan for Doctor Strange 2 cameo clues from the person who posted the accurate No Way Home plot details above.

In a thread dating back to mid-August, the mysterious 4chan leaker had this to say about Doctor Strange 2 cameos:

You might be getting spoilers for [Doctor Strange 2] mixed up. It’s confirmed that Professor X is in that one, but he definitely doesn’t show up in this Spider-Man. Not very many right now. It’s also getting reshoots, and fairly extensive ones, at that. The new young actor they’re introducing isn’t testing well, so they’re redoing a lot of stuff. I believe there’s a black Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter shows up, but that’s all I got for now.

Deadpool and Mister Fantastic cameos in Doctor Strange 2

Multiverse of Madness leaks that followed this comment claimed we’d see the Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2. Old Professor X would be their leader. Monica Rameau’s Captain Marvel (Teynoah Parris) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) are also part of the group. More recently, the leaks said that Ioan Gruffudd’s Reed Richards will be a part of the Illuminati as well.

As for the new young actor in the quote above, the anonymous user might have referred to Xochitl Gomez. She will play America Chavez in the Doctor Strange 2 sequel.

Using this tidbit, that Gomez isn’t testing well, “detective” WebheadSupreme discovered another potential Doctor Strange 2 cameos reference from the same leaker:

*[About reshoots:] 7 day weeks.

[The] 16-year-old girl Strange is stuck with tested poorly, so they’re rewriting and reshooting all of her scenes. Also, John Krasinski makes an appearance as Reed Richards, and Deadpool is in one of the post-credit tags. Screenshot this

Deadpool appearing in Multiverse of Madness is a rumor we heard since early 2020. The real surprise is the Fantastic Four connection.

The comment above appeared on 4chan on November 13th, a couple of months before we started seeing the John Krasinski rumors. We already explained that having the actor play Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2 would be incredible. Even if Krasinski is just a Reed Richard variant, it’ll still be an amazing nod to fans who have been asking Marvel to cast him in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

As always, we’ll point out that none of this information is official. The quotes above might not come from the same person who offered accurate No Way Home plot details. But these leaks detailing Doctor Strange 2 cameos are certainly getting more exciting.