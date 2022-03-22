Doctor Strange 2 John Krasinski cameo leaked again – here’s what we know

Earlier this week, we told you about a Tom Cruise cameo rumor for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was similar to what happened with the Maguire/Garfield leaks ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But there’s another Doctor Strange 2 cameo that’s been getting a lot of attention from fans this year, and that’s a superhero who may be played by John Krasinski.

Like the Tom Cruise rumors, the Krasinski one is a roller coaster ride of its own. But it’s very likely that most people have already heard these rumors by now. We’ll warn you that bigger spoilers might follow below before we look at the latest installment of the John Krasinski Doctor Strange 2 leak saga.

Is John Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2?

The answer to that question is complicated.

Officially, Marvel never acknowledged the names of the actors who will deliver cameo surprises in Multiverse of Madness. Considering how Sony and Marvel marketed No Way Home last year, it’s likely that Marvel will not reveal any of the film’s biggest surprises before the premiere.

But the studio is willing to drop some confirmations, and the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer and new poster are testaments to that.

The video confirms that Patrick Stewart will play Professor X in the film and that we’ll have a Captain Marvel variant. Rumors say Lashana Lynch will be Captain Marvel in the movie. The poster then confirmed the Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) rumors.

That’s about it. There’s no official hint that John Krasinski is in the movie in any form.

But MCU fans who follow spoilers are probably aware of the current rumors. It all started in mid-January when reports said Doctor Strange 2 has an amazing cameo.

Around the same time, others claimed that John Krasinski will play Mister Fantastic in the movie. That’s the role many fans want for the actor. And Marvel and Krasinski have reportedly held meetings in the past.

But then, by the end of January, the Krasinski rumors took a different twist. They said the actor will appear in Doctor Strange 2, but he will play a Captain America variant, not Mister Fantastic. The actor did audition for that part before Marvel ultimately gave it to Chris Evans. Having Krasinski play an alternate Captain America would still be an amazing cameo.

The new rumors

About two months later, the John Krasinski cameo rumor resurfaced in the best possible way. One of the best-known Marvel leakers out there changed his or her tune.

Reacting to the rumors in mid-January, @ViewerAnon said that Mister Fantastic is in Multiverse of Madness. But it won’t be Krasinski who plays the beloved superhero.

Now, however, the same leaker says it might be John Krasinski after all. The leaker talked to more sources since the original report, and they are now pretty sure that Krasinski will play Mister Fantastic.

I think it’s Krasinski. I’ve talked to a few people since who are pretty sure. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) March 20, 2022

Again, we can’t confirm any of this. It might be real or it might just be wishful thinking. Even if Krasinski suits up as Mister Fantastic for Doctor Strange 2, there’s no telling whether the actor will also play Reed Richards in the MCU’s primary reality. He might just be a variant from another timeline.

With Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) roaming the multiverse in this movie, he’ll encounter many variants of superheroes from other timelines. One of them could be Mister Fantastic, who is expected to be a member of the Illuminati group led by Professor X. Krasinski may very well play that character. But that’s not a guarantee that the MCU’s main Mister Fantastic role will also go to Krasinski.

