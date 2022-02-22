Wolverine might appear in Doctor Strange 2, but there’s a twist

We’ve been dealing with Wolverine rumors in connection with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness since the film’s pre-production days in early 2020. As we’ve often explained, it makes sense for Marvel to pull all sorts of stunts with a movie that’s about the multiverse. After all, Marvel is looking to bring to the MCU all the Marvel properties it reclaimed when it acquired Fox. That includes X-Men and the most popular mutant out there, Wolverine.

Nearly two years later, the Doctor Strange 2 rumors have a different tone. The movie is completed after a massive session of reshoots and we’re less than three months away from the movie’s release date. The Wolverine cameo rumors are still here, having taken unusual twists and turns in the last few weeks.

The latest leak says that Wolverine will still appear in Multiverse of Madness. But it’s not the kind of cameo you expect. Before we go any further, you should know that big Doctor Strange 2 spoilers might follow below.

The Hugh Jackman rumors

If rumors saying Wolverine will appear in Doctor Strange 2 made sense in early 2020, they seem even more logical now that we saw No Way Home. The movie brought three Spider-Man variants together, linking the Sony movies to the MCU in the process.

Doctor Strange 2 can do the same thing with the Fox and Netflix universes, bringing all those stories into the massive MCU multiverse. And considering the fan reaction to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, getting Hugh Jackman to play Logan one more time seems like a recipe for success.

Rumors did say that Jackman will bring back his Wolverine role for the Doctor Strange sequel. And the actor himself trolled fans by confirming a meeting with Kevin Feige last summer.

But the leaks saw a shift earlier this year. Some insiders said that Jackman won’t cameo as Wolverine in the movie.

An even wilder report said that Daniel Radcliffe will deliver the MCU’s first Wolverine variant. It would be an X-Force Wolverine variant, according to that report.

The Doctor Strange 2 Wolverine surprise

Fast-forward to mid-December, and we have another Doctor Strange 2 rumor claiming that Wolverine is in the sequel.

This one comes from The Illuminerdi’s Joseph Deckelmeier. He said on Twitter that we will see Wolverine in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, “but it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman.”

We will see Wolverine in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman. — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) February 20, 2022

The Illuminerdi has been the source of accurate MCU leaks before, so it’s possible that they have access to genuine information about the sequel. However, Deckelmeier did not mention who will play the MCU’s first Wolverine. I say “first” because the multiverse allows Marvel to do whatever it pleases with its characters. That includes trying out all sorts of Wolverine variants before committing to the MCU’s primary version.

Not having Hugh Jackman in Doctor Strange 2 is somewhat disappointing. This is the cameo we’ve been waiting to see in the MCU. His Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2 would be even more exciting considering that Patrick Stewart will play Professor X in the movie. The last time we saw the two together on screen was in Logan in 2017.

Then again, the multiverse allows Marvel to reunite Jackman and Stewart at any point down the road.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th, which gives us more than two months to find out who is playing Wolverine in the sequel.