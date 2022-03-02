Professor X cameo in Doctor Strange 2 confirmed by Patrick Stewart himself

Marvel revealed two big cameos when it dropped the Super Bowl Doctor Strange 2 trailer a few weeks ago, confirming some of the most exciting Multiverse of Madness rumors in the process. The most obvious one was Professor X (Patrick Stewart), who will be a key figure in Doctor Strange 2. We never saw Charles Xavier’s face in the Super Bowl teaser or the full Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. But Stewart’s voice is unmistakable.

The actor immediately faced questions about his return to his iconic Professor X role, and he dodged them while splendidly trolling fans in the process. But we all know that Patrick Stewart is in Doctor Strange 2. It’s the kind of cameo Marvel wanted to reveal during this stage of marketing. And one that’s hard to deny, even jokingly. With that in mind, it’s great to see the actor finally confirm that he is indeed playing Professor X again in Doctor Strange 2.

Mind you, some Multiverse of Madness spoilers might follow.

The brilliant denials

“You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago,” Patrick Stewart said a few days ago. That’s how he answered a question about the Professor X cameo. What can you say to that? That’s a brilliant answer. It’s not a lie, and it’s not a denial. It’s a plausible explanation for hearing this particular voice in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer.

However, no MCU and X-Men fan would buy that remark. If you’ve read all the Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks and cameo rumors, then you already know that Professor X is rumored to be in the movie. He should be the leader of a brand new group of superheroes from a different reality. They’re heroes, you might already know, fighting a different kind of threat. And this group just captured Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).

The good news is that we won’t have to watch Stewart find all sorts of crazy but plausible reasons why his Professor X voice is in a new Marvel movie. The actor finally confirmed that he is indeed playing the mutant in the next big MCU movie.

Professor X cameo in Doctor Strange 2 finally confirmed

Stewart was a guest on Jake’s Takes, where he discussed his Star Trek Picard role and the TV show based on the character. But the Doctor Strange 2 cameo topic came up, and Stewart tackled the Professor X role head-on.

Stewart said he had his phone turned off as the Super Bowl Doctor Strange 2 trailer aired. “So I didn’t hear anything.”

“It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my found and found that I had been bombarded with responses,” Stewart continued. “My PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed on to me.”

Then Stewart seemed to pivot into another denial about Professor X being in Doctor Strange 2. “I actually didn’t recognize my own voice. It sounded different, whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know,” he said.

But the actor then confirmed it was his character that Marvel fans recognized on the screen. “But I was astonished,” he said. “All they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else that there would have been so many connections made.” Being recognized like that did please him, Stewart confessed.

How Charles Xavier will handle Steven Strange

Earlier in the interview, Stewart also explained how Professor X would handle Doctor Strange. That was even before he confirmed his Multiverse of Madness cameo.

“Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful, and perhaps a little insecure,” the actor said. “Because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man” that would put Professor X on guard.

That’s certainly an exciting tidbit about Doctor Strange 2. But it’s not enough to tell us anything meaningful about the film plot. We think we do know what happens between Professor X and Doctor Strange, thanks to a big plot leak. But we won’t get into it right now.

Patrick Stewart’s full interview and confirmation follows below: